Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Rehabilitation Robotics Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The rehabilitation robotics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rehabilitation robotics market size is predicted to reach $3.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%.

The growth in the rehabilitation robotics market is due to during the forecast period rising instances of strokes, injuries, and neurological diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest rehabilitation robotics market share. Major players in the rehabilitation robotics market include Myomo Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corporation, Hocoma AG, Cyberdyne Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc..

Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segments

• By Type: Exoskeleton Robots, Therapeutic Robots, Assistive Robots, Prosthetic Robots

• By Patient Type: Adult, Pediatrics

• By Part: Lower Extremity, Upper Extremity

• By Application: Gait Therapy, Limb Mobility

• By End User: Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals

• By Geography: The global rehabilitation robotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6422&type=smp

Rehabilitation robotics is the division of robotics for the development of robots that are used to help people to recover from physical trauma. The rehabilitation robots are automated machines that are designed to improve the movement of disabled persons with impaired physical functioning. The rehabilitation robotics are used to improve the movement of people with impaired physical functioning.

Read More On The Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rehabilitation-robotics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Characteristics

3. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Rehabilitation Robotics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Robo Taxis Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robo-taxis-global-market-report

Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cleaning-robot-global-market-report

Smart Toys Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-toys-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Consumer Robotics Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027 - YouTube