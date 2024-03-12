Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Rehabilitation Robotics Market

Rehabilitation Robotics Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The rehabilitation robotics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. ”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rehabilitation robotics market size is predicted to reach $3.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%.

The growth in the rehabilitation robotics market is due to during the forecast period rising instances of strokes, injuries, and neurological diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest rehabilitation robotics market share. Major players in the rehabilitation robotics market include Myomo Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corporation, Hocoma AG, Cyberdyne Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc..

Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segments
• By Type: Exoskeleton Robots, Therapeutic Robots, Assistive Robots, Prosthetic Robots
• By Patient Type: Adult, Pediatrics
• By Part: Lower Extremity, Upper Extremity
• By Application: Gait Therapy, Limb Mobility
• By End User: Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals
• By Geography: The global rehabilitation robotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6422&type=smp

Rehabilitation robotics is the division of robotics for the development of robots that are used to help people to recover from physical trauma. The rehabilitation robots are automated machines that are designed to improve the movement of disabled persons with impaired physical functioning. The rehabilitation robotics are used to improve the movement of people with impaired physical functioning.

Read More On The Rehabilitation Robotics Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rehabilitation-robotics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Characteristics
3. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Rehabilitation Robotics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Robo Taxis Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robo-taxis-global-market-report

Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cleaning-robot-global-market-report

Smart Toys Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-toys-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Consumer Robotics Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027 - YouTube

You just read:

Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Refrigerants Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Window Film Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author