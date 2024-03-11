Video as a Service Market Soars Owing to Rise in Remote Work and Virtual Events | CAGR of 40.31% over 2023-2030
Demand for scalable, cost-effective video communication solutions boosts the Video as a Service Market, enhancing remote collaboration.
Rise in remote work, virtual events, and online education drives the Video as a Service Market, offering seamless, high-quality video streaming and conferencing solutions for diverse industries.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the Video as a Service Market is a multifaceted journey, driven by a confluence of factors that are reshaping the way individuals and businesses communicate. From the evolution of 5G technology to the changing dynamics of remote work and the emphasis on security, each factor plays a pivotal role in propelling Video as a Service to new heights. As the market continues to evolve, the adaptability of Video as a Service to meet emerging communication needs positions it as a cornerstone in the era of virtual collaboration and connectivity.
— SNS Insider Research
According to the latest SNS Insider report, the Video as a Service Market Size reached USD 4.51 billion in 2022. Projections indicate a remarkable growth trend, with expectations to reach an impressive USD 67.86 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to exhibit a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.31% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Major Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ Amazon Web Service
➤ Avaya
➤ Blue Jeans Network
➤ Cisco Systems
➤ Huawei Technologies
➤ Logmein
➤ Plantronics
➤ Premiere Global Service
➤ Ringcentral
➤ Zoom Video Communications
➤ Others
Market Report Scope
Video as a Service, a vital component of Software as a Service (SaaS), is redefining communication in the digital age. Offering video conferencing capabilities over Internet Protocol (IP) networks, Video as a Service facilitates linked communication by delivering the infrastructure required for seamless interactions. It encompasses visual connections between two or more individuals in real-time, providing full-motion video transmission with high-quality audio. The Video as a Service platform caters to enterprises of all sizes, from large corporations to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), facilitating both one-on-one meetings and large-scale video conferences.
The surge in demand for video conferencing and collaborations has accelerated the growth of Video as a Service solutions. Key market players, including Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya LLC, and others, are heavily investing in video conference technologies. Governmental support for collaboration services, coupled with the increasing demand for real-time and remote access video services, propels market growth. However, challenges related to data security and privacy may hinder progress, prompting industry leaders to adopt advanced technologies and enhance their solutions to address these concerns.
Market Analysis
The evolution of 5G technology is poised to bring significant improvements to the cloud computing world, presenting a golden opportunity for the Video as a Service market. With its low to zero latency, 5G enhances the integration of cloud-dependent technologies, making communications smoother. Enhanced mobile broadband ensures a seamless, high-quality experience for cloud video services, including conferencing, recording, and storage. The lower cost per bit associated with 5G brings affordable and truly unlimited mobile data packages, making them better suited for heavy media usage. The advent of technologies like facial recognition and live transcripts using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is expected to further boost the adoption of video conferencing over 5G, offering a growth avenue for the Video as a Service Market.
Segment Analysis
➤ In terms of applications, the Marketing and Client Engagement segment is anticipated to experience higher growth during the forecast period. Video conferencing plays a pivotal role in marketing, allowing organizations to engage audiences efficiently, communicate more effectively, and expand their reach. Video as a Service solutions enhance customer engagement by facilitating improved communication with clients, fostering better relationships and connections with enterprises.
➤ Within the verticals segment, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector are poised to dominate the Video as a Service Market. Video as a Service solutions empower BFSI enterprises to transform branches into sales and service channels without the need for additional onsite staff. These solutions facilitate enhanced internal communication, knowledge sharing, and investor relations. Live or on-demand videos enable BFSI enterprises to make announcements, conduct executive messaging, and engage in external communication and collaborations among geographically dispersed teams.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
On The Basis of Application
➤ Corporate Communications
➤ Training & Development
➤ Marketing & Client Engagement
➤ Broadcast Distribution
➤ Content Creation &Management
➤ Others
On The Basis of Cloud Deployment Mode
➤ Public Cloud
➤ Private Cloud
➤ Hybrid Cloud
On The Basis of Vertical
➤ BFSI
➤ Healthcare & Life Sciences
➤ Retail & E-Commerce
➤ IT & Telecom
➤ Education
➤ Government & Public Sector
➤ Media & Entertainment
➤ Others
Growth Factors
➤ The paradigm shift towards remote and hybrid work models is a pivotal driver for the Video as a Service Market. The increasing prevalence of remote work, accelerated by global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, has elevated the importance of robust video communication solutions. Organizations are increasingly relying on Video as a Service to connect remote teams, facilitate virtual meetings, and ensure uninterrupted collaboration. As businesses continue to embrace flexible work arrangements, the demand for Video as a Service solutions is expected to remain robust.
➤ The ongoing advancements in technology, particularly the evolution of 5G, are catalyzing the growth of the Video as a Service Market. 5G technology brings with it lower latency, higher data speeds, and enhanced network reliability, creating an ideal environment for seamless video communication. The integration of 5G with Video as a Service not only ensures smoother communications but also opens up new possibilities for advanced features, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and real-time collaboration with minimal lag. This technological synergy positions Video as a Service as a transformative force in the communication landscape.
Key Regional Development
North America is set to lead the global Video as a Service market, with the United States at the forefront. The region's primary market position is attributed to the increased acceptance of Video as a Service by businesses for real-time collaboration and communication. Furthermore, the presence of well-established firms offering Video as a Service is expected to strengthen the market in North America. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific Video as a Service Market is anticipated to experience rapid growth, driven by increased government initiatives promoting digital experiences and embracing cloud Video as a Service platforms to address consumer expectations.
Key Takeaways
➤ The evolution of 5G technology presents a significant growth opportunity for the Video as a Service market, offering smoother communications, enhanced mobile broadband, and new possibilities for advanced video conferencing.
➤ The Marketing and Client Engagement segment emerges as a driving force for Video as a Service growth, empowering organizations to engage audiences efficiently and expand their reach.
➤ In the verticals segment, the BFSI sector stands as a dominant force, leveraging Video as a Service solutions to transform branches, enhance internal communication, and engage in investor relations seamlessly.
Recent Developments
In June 2023: Zoom joined forces with Sony to launch its video communication and collaboration platform on BRAVIA TVs. This partnership aims to enhance end users' video communication experience on large TV screens in living rooms, providing seamless connectivity for video meetings in hybrid or remote working models.
In June 2023: Qualcomm Technologies introduced a video collaboration platform suite, including VC1, VC3, and VC5 products. This launch enables OEM customers to develop and install video-conferencing products with advanced video, audio, and AI capabilities, contributing to the ongoing evolution of the Video as a Service Market.
