Forward look: 11 – 24 March 2024

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (Employment and social policy), 11 March 2024

Ministers of employment and social affairs will meet in Brussels on 11 March to discuss working conditions for platform workers, as well as the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights in the context of the European Semester 2024 and the future social agenda.

They will also endorse the opinion of the Employment Committee and of the Social Protection Committee on the EU’s future policy priorities for the European Pillar of Social Rights, approve conclusions on the 2024 annual sustainable growth survey and the joint employment report, and approve key messages from the Employment Committee on the implementation of the Council recommendation ‘A Bridge to Jobs – Reinforcing the Youth Guarantee’.

On 12 March, employment and social affairs ministers will take part in a policy debate with ministers of economics and financial affairs on social investments and reforms for resilient economies.

Economic and Financial Affairs Council, 12 March 2024

The Council will seek to approve guidelines for the 2025 EU budget and to adopt its recommendation on the 2022 budget discharge.

Ministers will also discuss the Recovery and Resilience Facility and the economic and financial impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Ministers of economic and financial affairs will hold a debate with employment and social affairs ministers on social investments and reforms for resilient economies.

Foreign Affairs Council, 18 March 2024

The Foreign Affairs Council will discuss the Russian aggression against Ukraine, after an informal exchange of views with Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba via VTC at the beginning of the discussion.

Ministers will then exchange views on the latest developments in Belarus, focusing on the deteriorating human rights situation and the continued support provided by the Belarusian regime to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Lastly, the Council will discuss the situation in the Middle East, including developments on the ground and in the wider region.

General Affairs Council, 19 March 2024

Ministers will continue preparations for the March European Council. They will also focus on the European Semester and exchange views on the future of Europe.

European Council, 21-22 March 2024

EU leaders will meet in Brussels to address Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. The European Council will also focus on security and defence, including Europe’s need to increase its overall defence readiness.

Other meetings

Eurogroup, 11 March 2024

Tripartite Social Summit, 20 March 2024

Euro Summit, 22 March 2024

Informal meeting of fisheries ministers, 24-25 March 2024