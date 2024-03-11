DMW&H Joins Forces with Movu Robotics to Deliver Cutting-Edge and Scalable Warehouse Solutions





FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMW&H a prominent provider of cutting-edge material handling and warehouse solutions, proudly announces its latest partnership with Movu Robotics, an innovative warehouse automation brand distinguished for delivering simplified logistics solutions to warehouses worldwide. This collaboration aims to empower DMW&H's customers with the advantages of Movu's robotic technologies, focusing on enhancing operations related to pallet and case picking.

Established in 1964, DMW&H has solidified its position as a leading material handling integrator, specializing in tailored material handling solutions across diverse industries. With a commitment to developing state-of-the-art warehouse automation solutions, DMW&H consistently streamlines business operations, enhances efficiency, and elevates overall supply chain performance.

Movu Robotics tackles automation with easier, modular, scalable, flexible and efficient solutions that customers need and helps them to upgrade their warehouses. The Movu portfolio is built around a range of innovative sub-systems designed to provide easier, ﬂexible and energy eﬃcient solutions accessible for all kinds of warehouses and quick to roll out. These include the Movu atlas, a pallet shuttle system for multiple deep lane storage; Movu escala the robotized 3D storage and fulfilment system; Movu ifollow Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for collaborative picking or transport of load carriers such as pallets; and the Movu eligo picking arm robot; as well as the appropriate supporting software.

Ray Haggar, President of DMW&H, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled about our collaboration with Movu, which will bring together DMW&H’s proven integration solutions and Movu’s innovative and modular automation technologies, providing our customers with a powerful combination to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and throughput in their operations. This partnership reflects our shared mission to deliver plug-and-play robotic solutions that contribute to our customers' success, reinforcing our position as a leading material handling integrator with an expanded and cutting-edge portfolio of solutions.”

Nathan Richter, President of Movu Robotics, remarked, "Thrilled to announce our dynamic partnership between Movu Robotics and DMW&H. Together, we're combining seamless plug-and-play solutions for easier automation with expert integration to redefine the future of warehousing and logistics. Our collaboration signifies a new era of innovation and efficiency in the industry."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, combining DMW&H's expertise in material handling solutions with Movu Robotics' cutting-edge automation technologies to drive efficiency and innovation in warehouse operations.

About DMW&H:

DMW&H is a trusted leader in material handling solutions, providing state-of-the-art warehouse automation and control systems for distribution and fulfillment centers. With over 60 years of experience, DMW&H excels in developing custom-engineered solutions that streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance overall supply chain performance. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ and its commitment to excellence has earned it numerous industry awards and recognitions. For more information, visit www.dmwandh.com.

About Movu Robotics:

Movu Robotics, member of stow Group, is a leading international warehouse automation company that stands out by bringing easier logistics automation solutions to the world’s warehouses. The company operates globally and employs more than 300 employees across Europe and the US. Movu Robotics offers a complete portfolio of automated technologies for efficient warehouses. This includes the pallet shuttle "Movu atlas" for multiple deep storage, the AMR solution "Movu ifollow" for collaborative picking or transport of pallets, the 3D bin storage and fulfillment system "Movu escala" and the integrated picking robot arm "Movu eligo". All Movu systems are controlled and managed via their own warehouse execution software.

