President Tsai meets delegation of scholars from think tanks based in Washington, DC

On the morning of March 11, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation of scholars from think tanks based in Washington, DC. In remarks, President Tsai thanked the scholars for their longstanding interest in the situation across the Taiwan Strait and for their research reports, which have given the international community a better understanding of Taiwan and the critical role it plays in the region. The president emphasized that the US is an important partner for Taiwan in matters of security, economics, and trade, and said she hopes to continue advancing our cooperation. She also asked the scholars to exert their influence to help Taiwan and the US further deepen our partnership across many domains, allowing us to make even greater contributions to regional prosperity and development. The president said that Taiwan also looks forward to expanding cooperation with the global democratic community and jointly safeguarding the values of freedom and democracy.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Let me begin by welcoming you all to Taiwan once again. Just a month away on April 10, we will mark the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act. So I am pleased to meet with you today to exchange views on the development of Taiwan-US relations.

Since the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act, the international landscape has undergone many changes. Today, this legislation has become an important cornerstone for maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your longstanding interest in the situation across the Taiwan Strait. Your research reports have given the international community a better understanding of Taiwan and the critical role it plays in the region. Just last month, Mr. Jude Blanchette, the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), published a report together with other scholars from US think tanks emphasizing the need for Washington to build a persuasive narrative as to why Taiwan is so important.

I want to thank you all for supporting Taiwan. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan has always done its utmost to preserve peace and stability in the region. We also look forward to expanding cooperation with the global democratic community and jointly safeguarding the values of freedom and democracy.

The US is an important partner for Taiwan in matters of security, economics, and trade. Last year, we signed the first agreement under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade. We also look forward to Taiwan and the US addressing the issue of double taxation, and to continue advancing our cooperation in such areas as the digital economy, emerging technologies, and telecommunications security.

In closing, I would like to ask you all to continue exerting your influence to help Taiwan and the US further deepen our partnership across many domains, allowing us both to make even greater contributions to regional prosperity and development. Once again, welcome to Taiwan. I wish you all a smooth and successful visit.

Managing Director of the Indo-Pacific Program of the German Marshall Fund Bonnie Glaser then delivered remarks, saying that the past eight years have been very turbulent, giving examples such as Beijing's aggressive shift in its policy, especially toward Taiwan; moments of unpredictability in US policy; and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing Director Glaser said that throughout these eight years, President Tsai's leadership has been steadfast, noting that the president has preserved peace in the Taiwan Strait, protected Taiwan's democracy and preserved the freedoms that are cherished by the Taiwanese people, and that she has been an outstanding partner of the US and of many other countries around the world.

Pointing to the firm foundation that President Tsai has laid, Managing Director Glaser said she is confident that the Taiwan-US relationship will remain rock solid when the president passes on the leadership baton to her successor on May 20. In closing, Managing Director Glaser said that it is always a privilege to meet with President Tsai and hear her latest thoughts and analysis, and that they very much look forward to the discussion this morning.

The delegation also included Managing Director of Eurasia Group's China practice Rick Waters, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Zack Cooper, and the Freeman Chair in China Studies at CSIS Blanchette.