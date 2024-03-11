Across the Atlantic: The Reading Glass Books Goes to The London Book Fair 2024
New Jersey’s local bookstore with a heart partners with Writers’ Branding for a literary extravaganza.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reading Glass Books, an independent bookstore nestled in New Jersey, USA, is set to showcase at The London Book Fair 2024 #LBF24 from March 12-14, in partnership with Writers’ Branding, welcoming fair-goers at Stand #2A114.
Locally known for its commitment to fostering a community of book enthusiasts, The Reading Glass Books will exhibit 78 captivating titles across diverse genres, and host engaging author book signing and launching sessions. Gracing the house are Dr. Albert H. Yurvati, author of “Wet My Hands” and “This to Me,” Lady Sarah Paris, author of “The Enchantment of Poetry II,” and Maureen Meehan Aplin, author of the Mary Macintosh novels, namely, “The Five,” “Poisoned by Proxy,” “Pandemic Predator,” “Powder River Poison,” “Snake River Secret,” and “Dying to Ski.” Joe Patrina, author of “Subjugated” and “That's Not a Toy Key,” and Sandra Olson, author of “The End Is Our Beginning: God's with Us” will also be visiting. This collaboration with Writers’ Branding promises a remarkable literary experience for authors and attendees alike.
The London Book Fair, a globally renowned celebration of literature, is an outstanding platform for The Reading Glass Books to share the magic of its carefully curated collection with an international audience, underlining its commitment to championing literary excellence and providing authors with a global stage to showcase their work.
As literary aficionados converge in London, The Reading Glass Books, together with Writers’ Branding, aims to celebrate the richness of literature. The transatlantic journey to the London Book Fair is a momentous occasion for both The Reading Glass Books and Writers’ Branding as they bring a taste of New Jersey's literary treasures to the heart of the global literary community.
Dedicated to fostering connections between writers and readers, catch The Reading Glass Books at Stand #2A114 at The London Book Fair 2024!
