Mark Cuban Foundation Launches 2024 AI Bootcamps Across the US

DALLAS, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation is bringing the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in 18+ cities across the nation. With a custom and highly relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp promises to educate, inspire, and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.



The camps are introductory and accessible to student in grades 9-12 with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend. Over the course of three half-days, students will learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, how to maximize use of ChatGPT and more advanced systems via tailored inputs, and much more.

AI bootcamps have already been confirmed in the following cities, with more to come:

Pasadena, CA

Mountain View, CA

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Miami, FL

Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

Indianapolis, IN

Detroit, MI

Pontiac, MI

Minneapolis, MN

St. Louis, MO

Omaha, NE

Philadelphia, PA

Addison, TX

Houston, TX

Plano, TX

Washington, DC

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with supporting organizations, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

Applications for the bootcamps are now open and can be accessed at: www.markcubanai.org/bootcamp

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here.

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamps

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org.

