Weight Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $545.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%”
— The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 12, 2024 — The Business Research Company's market forecast shows the weight management market size is predicted to reach $545.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

The growth in the weight management market is due to the increasing obesity. North America region is expected to hold the largest weight management market share. Major players in the weight management market include Nestlé S.A., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, The Kellogg Company, Brunswick Corporation.

Weight Management Market Segments
1. By Diet: Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements
2. By Equipment: Fitness, Surgical
3. By Services: Health Clubs, Consultation Services, Online Weight Loss Services
4. By Geography: The global weight management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Weight management refers to a set of practices and behaviors required to keep weight at a healthy level. It involves a long-term strategy that promotes healthy eating and requires daily physical activity. Weight management is used in achieving a healthy weight and controlling cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar, as well as preventing weight-related diseases.

The Business Research Company

