Refrigerants Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Refrigerants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The refrigerants market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $25.04 billion in 2023 to $27.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Refrigerants Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the refrigerants market size is predicted to reach $39.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth in the refrigerants market is due to the rising demand for air conditioning. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest refrigerants market share. Major players in the refrigerants market include The Chemours Company, The Linde Group, Dongyue Group, Honeywell International Inc., Arkema S A, Orbia, SRF Limited, Asahi Glass Co Inc (AGC).

Refrigerants Market Segments

• By Type: Halocarbons, Inorganic, Hydrocarbons, Other Types

• By Deployment: Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global refrigerants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The refrigerants can be used as primary working fluids in absorption refrigeration systems or as secondary fluids to transmit thermal energy from one medium to the other. A refrigerant is a chemical blend of fluids that serves as a cooling agent in heat pumps and refrigeration cycles. It operates on the concept of phase transition, which converts liquid to gas and vice versa at varying temperatures.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Refrigerants Market Characteristics

3. Refrigerants Market Trends And Strategies

4. Refrigerants Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Refrigerants Market Size And Growth

27. Refrigerants Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Refrigerants Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

