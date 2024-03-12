Automotive Ethernet Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automotive Ethernet Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The automotive ethernet market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Ethernet Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive ethernet market size is predicted to reach $5.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%.

The growth in the automotive ethernet market is due to the increased demand for motor vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive ethernet market share. Major players in the automotive ethernet market include Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices Inc.

Automotive Ethernet Market Segments

•By Component: Hardware, Software and Services

•By Application: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Infotainment, Powertrain, Body and Comfort, Chassis

•By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Farming and Off-Highway Vehicles

•By Geography: The global automotive ethernet market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive Ethernet is a fast in-vehicle communication protocol offering high bandwidth to support high-end vehicular functions such as vehicle interaction, calibration, measurement, and diagnostics through diagnostics over internet protocol (DoIP) and others. Ethernet bypasses traditional connectivity cabling in automobiles, allowing all vehicle components to connect with lighter and more effective wires, thus reducing connectivity costs and cabling weight.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Ethernet Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Ethernet Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Ethernet Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Ethernet Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Ethernet Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Ethernet Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

