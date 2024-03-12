Surgical Imaging Arms Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Surgical Imaging Arms Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Surgical Imaging Arms Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the surgical imaging arms market size is predicted to reach $2.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The growth in the surgical imaging arms market is due to high demand for mini-C-arms devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest surgical imaging arms market share. Major players in the surgical imaging arms market include GE Healthcare LLC, Hologic Inc., ATON GmbH, Whale Imaging Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Surgical Imaging Arms Market Segments

1. By Product Type: G-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices, C-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices, O-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices

2. By Technology: Image Intensifier C-Arms, Flat Panel Detector C-Arms

3. By Application: Orthopedic And Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Other Applications

4. By End-User: Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic Research Institutes

5. By Geography: The global surgical imaging arms market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Surgical arms are a vital component used in the field of surgery, especially for performing minimally invasive procedures. These are robotic arms that are controlled by surgeons.

