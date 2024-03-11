Submit Release
Highly anticipated Sandman Signature Hotel & Suites opens in Dartmouth

Sandman Hotel Group, Canada’s fastest-growing hospitality company, is excited to bring their Signature-branded hotel to Nova Scotia

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located on Wilkinson Ave, next to Dartmouth Crossing, Sandman Signature Dartmouth Hotel & Suites will immediately catch your eye when driving up Wright Ave. When entering, guests will notice the ultra-modern and highly contemporary interior design as they are welcomed by a team of dedicated hospitality experts, committed to providing guests with an elegant, relaxed, and comfortable experience.

Reception Lobby - Sandman Signature Dartmouth

The entire Sandman family is excited for the opening of this fabulous property in Dartmouth. It is our second hotel in Nova Scotia and our first Signature. We are fully committed to the growth and success of the city and are pleased to be an ongoing supporter of Nova Scotia’s culture and economy. It gives us all great pride to present this level of quality and genuinely caring service for which Atlantic Canada is so famous,” said Kevin Gilhooly, COO of Sandman Hotel Group and The Sutton Place Hotels.

Business Centre - Sandman Signature Dartmouth

The hotel offers 212 spacious guest rooms and suites with upgraded room amenities, luxurious bedding, and deluxe bathrooms, with many of the rooms containing kitchenettes. Guests will be able to enjoy the indoor pool with slide, hot tub, fitness centre, and the convenience of having a well-known Canadian restaurant brand on-site – Denny’s (opening March 2024). The hotel will also offer complimentary on-site parking and more than 6,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space.

Standard King One Bedroom - Dartmouth Sandman Signature

General Manager, Sinead Doria, and her team invite everyone to take advantage of the hotel’s Opening Celebration Offer by booking online at sandmanhotels.com/signature-dartmouth/hot-deals/opening-celebration-offer to enjoy a premium guest experience at Sandman Signature Dartmouth Hotel & Suites while saving up to 35% off the Standard Rate.

Leisure Centre Pool - Sandman Signature Dartmouth

About Sandman Hotel Group
Sandman Hotel Group was founded in 1967 by the Gaglardi family. It is owned and operated by Northland Properties Corporation – the force behind well-known brands such as The Sutton Place Hotels, Denny’s Canada, Moxies, Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Shark Club, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Grouse Mountain Resort, Dallas Stars NHL Team, and Northland Asset Management Company.

Northland Properties & Sandman Hotel Group Media Contact
Bláithín Noone
Manager, Public Relations & Communications
+1 (604) 730-6610
bnoone@northland.ca

