Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Synthetic Aperture Radar Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Synthetic Aperture Radar Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the synthetic aperture radar market size is predicted to reach $8.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%.
The growth in the synthetic aperture radar market is due to an increase in the investment in the UAVs for surveillance and attacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest synthetic aperture radar market share. Major players in the synthetic aperture radar market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space S.A.S., Lockheed Martin Corporation, German Aerospace Center.
Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Segments
• By Component: Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna
• By Platform: Airborne, Ground
• By Mode: Single Mode, Multimode
• By Frequency Band: X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K, Ku, Ka Band, UHF/VHF Band
• By Application: Military and Defense, Monitoring and Exploration
• By Geography: The global synthetic aperture radar market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A synthetic aperture radar (SAR) is an active sensor that sends microwave signals and receives back the backscattered signals from the Earth's surface. The synthetic aperture radar produces fine-resolution images from a resolution-limited radar system.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Characteristics
3. Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Trends And Strategies
4. Synthetic Aperture Radar Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size And Growth
……
27. Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
