Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Automotive Lightweight Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Lightweight Materials Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive lightweight materials market size is predicted to reach $170.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.
The growth in the automotive lightweight materials market is due to the surge production of electric vehicles. Europe region is expected to hold the largest automotive lightweight materials market share. Major players in the automotive lightweight materials market include BASF SE, ArcelorMittal SA, Pohang Iron and Steel Company, Saint-Gobain SA, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Segments
• By Material Type: Metals, Composites, Plastics, Elastomer
• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle
• By Application: Body In White, Chassis And Suspension, Powertrain, Closures, Interiors, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global automotive lightweight materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The automotive lightweight material is engaged in the production of different lightweight materials for the manufacturing of automotive components such as carbon fiber, aluminum, and magnesium among others. Automotive lightweight materials are used in vehicles to decrease weight, increase speed, and improve fuel economy.
