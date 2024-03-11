【Tapping into international markets】MGTO’s roadshow culminates in success in Tokyo and showcases Macao’s vibrant scene of “tourism +”

MACAU, March 11 - 【MGTO】MGTO’s roadshow culminates in success in Tokyo and showcases Macao’s vibrant scene of “tourism +”

Held by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the roadshow in Tokyo, Japan culminated in success yesterday (10 March). Featuring distinctive booths in collaboration with Macao’s travel trade, the event attracted many local and visiting spectators for Macao’s vibrant scene of “tourism +” and sparked more Japanese’s interest in traveling to Macao, as part of the endeavors to tap into international visitor markets.

Three-day roadshow engages over 46,000 spectators in Tokyo

The mega roadshow was held with success at COREDO Muromachi Terrace in Tokyo for three days. Surrounded by the mega shopping mall, the venue was at the high-density commercial district in the vicinity of Tokyo Station. The flow of mall visitors exceeded 46,000 during the three-day roadshows. Air Macau and Macao’s six integrated resort enterprises ran booths as well to showcase their tourism facilities and new elements. Industry operators presented special offers on various tourism products, which were popular among roadshow visitors.

Extensive media coverage of roadshow in Tokyo

During the promotion period, MGTO spotlighted the roadshow through online and offline channels. There were group interviews engaging over 40 media, while three featured interviews were arranged with media including the International Channel of China Central Television (CCTV). Furthermore, videos were posted to highlight the new travel experiences Macao has to offer on social media which enjoy wide popularity in Japan. The efforts were made to energize the intention of potential travelers to choose Macao as their destination.

Industry operators confirm fruition of networking

Leveraging the opportunity brought by the roadshow, MGTO led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Tokyo and organized the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart”. The successful occasion brought together over 210 members of the travel trade from both sides, who keenly discussed and explored business opportunities together. Industry delegates from Macao confirmed the fruition of networking and effectiveness of destination promotion.

More roadshows to unfold overseas

Since travel restrictions were lifted in Macao last year, MGTO has activated the international marketing campaign which includes online and offline advertisements, roadshows, trade familiarization visits, travel fairs and so forth. Following the success of MGTO’s first roadshow of 2024 in Tokyo, Japan, plans have been made to unfold various promotional initiatives continuously in Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and other overseas markets. In active support of the “1 + 4” strategy for adequate diversified development, MGTO will strive to foster the development of tourism and other related industries, deepen cross-sector integration of “tourism +” and further expand the diversity of international visitor markets.