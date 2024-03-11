Malaysia study visit helps enhance Public Employment Services across South-East Asia

Participants visit PERKESO rehabilitation centre. © PERKESO

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (ILO News) - A study-visit showcasing Malaysia's innovation strategies in Public Employment Services (PES) management and delivery has helped bolster the capabilities and expertise of government officials from across South-East Asia.

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the Employment Services Department of the Employment Insurance Office under the Social Security Organisation of Malaysia (PERKESO), and with the support of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS) of China, organized the sudy visit to the Public Employment Service in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 26 to 28 February 2024.

Taking part were 23 government officials from Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam. The visit provided the chance for them to delve into areas such as the utilization of the Labour Market Information System (LMIS), capacity building for job counsellors, and the integration of new technologies in PES operations.

This visit was supported by the MOHRSS of China through the ILO/MOHRSS project "Promoting the Global Development Initiative with a Focus on South-South Cooperation in Employment in ASEAN" (ProSSCE-ASEAN).

"Strategic joint efforts and expertise transfer are important to our mission of enhancing PES and the resilience of the ASEAN labour market," said Dato' Sri Dr Mohammed Azman bin Dato' Aziz Mohammed, Group CEO of PERKESO.

"I believe PES is an extension of social security, ensuring not only that we prevent poverty but also the loss in workers' productivity. I am honored that PERKESO is one of the many references on good practices for PES in the region, and I look forward to more collaboration in the future," he said.

Participants also visited one of PERKESO’s Rehabilitation Centres which provides support to workers to recover physically and vocationally before returning to the world of work. © PERKESO "Collaboration and knowledge exchange are crucial to the ILO’s mission of enhancing public employment services in South-East Asia. This visit offered a unique opportunity for participants to gain first-hand insights into effective strategies and practices that can be adapted to their respective countries. This is made possible with the support of the MOHRSS, PERKESO and the ILO. We look forward to further collaboration in PES across South-East Asian countries,” affirmed Fredy Guayacan, Project Manager of the project "Promoting the Global Development Initiative with a Focus on South-South Cooperation in Employment in ASEAN".



For further information please contact:

Tarinee YoukhawAdvocacy & Knowledge Management OfficerILO ProSSCE-ASEAN projectEmail: youkhaw@ilo.org