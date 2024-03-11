RE: Williston Barracks / Missing Person

Update:

James I Beams has been located and is safe.

VSP Williston

802-878-7111

CASE#: 24A1001713

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2024 @ 1855 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richmond, VT

MISSING: James I Beams

AGE: 87

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 10, 2024 at approximately 1855 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were notified of a missing person in Richmond, VT. James I Beams has not been seen by his family since March 10, 2024, at approximately 1615 hours. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for Beams' welfare. Beams has ties to the Richmond, Jericho, and Panton areas. He is known to drive a 2006 black Ford Explorer bearing VT registration ZA5921.

The Vermont State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Beams. A photo of Beams is attached to this press release. Anyone with information as to Beams' whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.