RE: Williston Barracks / Missing Person
Update:
James I Beams has been located and is safe.
VSP Williston
802-878-7111
From: Chandler, Quincy via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, March 10, 2024 11:16 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Williston Barracks / Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1001713
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Quincy Chandler
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 03/10/2024 @ 1855 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richmond, VT
MISSING: James I Beams
AGE: 87
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 10, 2024 at approximately 1855 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were notified of a missing person in Richmond, VT. James I Beams has not been seen by his family since March 10, 2024, at approximately 1615 hours. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for Beams' welfare. Beams has ties to the Richmond, Jericho, and Panton areas. He is known to drive a 2006 black Ford Explorer bearing VT registration ZA5921.
The Vermont State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Beams. A photo of Beams is attached to this press release. Anyone with information as to Beams' whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.