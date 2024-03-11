Submit Release
News Search

There were 387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,100 in the last 365 days.

RE: Williston Barracks / Missing Person

Update:

 

James I Beams has been located and is safe.

 

VSP Williston

802-878-7111

 

From: Chandler, Quincy via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, March 10, 2024 11:16 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Williston Barracks / Missing Person

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1001713

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Quincy Chandler                            

STATION: Williston Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2024 @ 1855 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richmond, VT

 

MISSING: James I Beams                                               

AGE: 87

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 10, 2024 at approximately 1855 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were notified of a missing person in Richmond, VT. James I Beams has not been seen by his family since March 10, 2024, at approximately 1615 hours. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for Beams' welfare. Beams has ties to the Richmond, Jericho, and Panton areas. He is known to drive a 2006 black Ford Explorer bearing VT registration ZA5921.

 

The Vermont State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Beams. A photo of Beams is attached to this press release. Anyone with information as to Beams' whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

You just read:

RE: Williston Barracks / Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more