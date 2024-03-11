Submit Release
Fortuna discovers new Kingfisher prospect at Séguéla Mine and provides exploration update at the Diamba Sud Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d’Ivoire and the recently acquired Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, “Emphasizing the exploration potential at Séguéla, the team has continued their impressive run-rate of discoveries with the new Kingfisher prospect. This follows the Barana, Badior and Kestrel discoveries made during 2022 and 2023.” Mr. Weedon continued, “In addition to the exploration success at Kingfisher, drilling for Koula underground mining potential has resulted in several high-grade intersections. This includes 68.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters in SGRD1783, as part of a larger interval of 22.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.8 meters, highlighting the opportunity for underground mining.”

Commenting on the successful drilling at the Diamba Sud Gold Project, Mr. Weedon noted, “With the initial campaign of confirmatory drilling wrapping up at Area A and Area D, exploration focus is progressing towards testing the satellite opportunities. Early success at the Moungoundi, Western Splay, and Kassasoko satellite prospects highlight the potential of Diamba Sud.” Mr. Weedon continued, “In addition to improving the confidence at Area A, Area D, and Karakara, drilling intersected several mineralized zones extending beyond the historic pit optimization shells. These extensions will be incorporated into a resource model to be prepared later in 2024.”

Exploration program highlights

Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire
Kingfisher prospect

SGRD1724: 5.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.4 meters from 98 meters, including
14.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 100 meters
SGRC1728: 1.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 17.5 meters from 41 meters
SGRC1762: 2.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.6 meters from 106 meters
SGRC1763: 2.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.1 meters from 136 meters
SGRC1764: 2.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.8 meters from 125 meters, including
19.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 147 meters
   

Koula deposit

SGRD1781: 20.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 110 meters
SGRD1783: 22.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.8 meters from 208 meters, including
68.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 215 meters, and
40.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 220 meters
SGRD1784: 4.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.7 meters from 268 meters, including
33.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 276 meters
SGRD1806: 11.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters from 36 meters


Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

Area A

DSR515: 3.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 23.4 meters from 74 meters
DSDD140: 6.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.2 meters from 126.6 meters


Area D 		 
DSDD163: 6.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 32.0 meters from 7 meters, including
39.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.2 meters from 31 meters
DSDD173: 3.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 44.8 meters from 8 meters
DSDD176: 4.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 15.6 meters from 36 meters, including
20.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 38 meters
DSDD196: 6.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.4 meters from 3 meters, including
20.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 16 meters
DSDD206: 4.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.0 meters from 48 meters, including
70.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 63 meters


Karakara 		 
DSDD205: 2.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.8 meters from 20 meters, and
5.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.4 meters from 74 meters
DSDD207: 8.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9 meters from 79 meters, including
36.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.5 meters from 80 meters
DSR541: 4.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 12.8 meters from 92 meters
DSR546: 2.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.3 meters from 79 meters, and
4.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.3 meters from 117 meters


Moungoundi 		 
DSR551: 2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 20.3 meters from 31 meters
DSR558: 5.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.8 meters from 88 meters
DSR563: 2.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.2 meters from 45 meters
DSR568: 30.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.3 meters from 46 meters, including
146.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.25 meters from 46 meters
Kassasoko  
DSR604: 1.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.3 meters from 29 meters


Western Splay 		 
DSR584: 2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.5 meters from 17 meters
DSR598: 7.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.5 meters from 56 meters, including
19.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.5 meters from 61 meters


Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire 
Kingfisher prospect

A 2,040-meter, 20-hole program was completed at the newly discovered Kingfisher prospect identifying three lodes along a 1.9-kilometer strike, all of which remain open along strike and at depth (refer to Figures 1 and 2). Results include drill hole SGRC1762 intersecting 2.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.6 meters from 106 meters downhole, and drill hole SGRC1763 intersecting 2.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.1 meters from 136 meters downhole.

The Kingfisher prospect is hosted in a set of quartz veins along a moderately sheared contact between a series of basalt-dolerite units which also hosts the Boulder and Agouti deposits, one and three kilometers, respectively, to the north, with a steep easterly dip consistent with the majority of other deposits at Séguéla.

Additional drilling at Kingfisher is scheduled in the second quarter of 2024 to further test its strike and depth potential.

Figure 1: Kingfisher prospect location; approximately one kilometer east of the Sunbird deposit

Figure 1

Figure 2: Kingfisher prospect long section (looking west)

Figure 2

Koula deposit

A 3,106-meter, 12-hole program was completed at the Koula deposit in December 2023 (refer to Figure 3). As part of the support for potential underground mining, the program was designed to infill and further improve the understanding of the structural controls on the central and hanging wall high-grade lodes. Results such as 22.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.8 meters from 208 meters downhole, including 68.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 215 meters downhole in drillhole SGRD1783, highlight the potential of Koula. Drilling continues to expand Koula’s underground potential and the further delineation of the hanging wall lodes.

Figure 3: Koula deposit long-section showing select recent results (looking west)

Figure 3

Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the Séguéla drill holes and assay results.

Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

The Diamba Sud Gold Project’s initial 10,945-meter, three-drill rig drilling program, started on October 8, 2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated December 12, 2023) and was extended into the 2024 budget of $9.2 million which consists of a 42,700 meter RC and diamond drilling campaign. The current program has seen the completion of 181 drill holes totaling 23,170 meters since December 2023.

The objectives of the 2024 drilling program are to:

  • Conduct selected confirmatory drilling to improve resource confidence at Area A, Area D, and Karakara (refer to Figure 4)
  • Drill to test for extensions to the existing historic resource in support of project development and advancing further economic studies
  • Advance prospective areas such as Moungoundi, Kassasoko, Western Splay, Area A North, and others (refer to Figure 4)
  • Improve understanding of key geological controls including controlling structures, favorable lithologies, alteration, and secondary enrichment zones

Figure 4: Location plan of the Diamba Sud Gold Project

Figure 4

Drilling continues at Diamba Sud focusing on growing the project’s historic resource base through testing satellite areas and other anomalies with limited previous drilling. In addition, drilling is continuing to delineate extensions to high-grade lodes extending beyond the historic pit optimization shells at Area A, Area D, and Karakara.

Highlights of recent drilling at Area A and Area D include several areas where mineralization has extended beyond the historic pit optimization shells. Further drilling is planned to determine the full extent of the mineralization and the relationship with key structures and lithologies. In addition, infill drilling to support resource confidence has intersected several broad zones of mineralization in areas of previous low confidence, as demonstrated by drill hole DSDD176 at Area D intersecting the following estimated true width intervals (refer to Figure 5):

  • 1.0 g/t Au over 15.2 meters from 10 meters, and
  • 4.4 g/t Au over 15.6 meters from 36 meters, and
  • 1.0 g/t Au over 10.2 meters from 81 meters, and
  • 1.6 g/t Au over 8.6 meters from 111 meters

Figure 5: Area D cross-section showing select recent results (looking north)

Figure 5

Early-stage drilling returned encouraging results from Moungoundi, located approximately two to four kilometers south of Karakara (refer to Figure 4). Hosted in a shear zone traversing a sediment/granite contact, Moungoundi remains open at depth where additional follow up drilling is planned in the second quarter of 2024. Results include 2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 20.3 meters from 31 meters in drill hole DSR551, and 5.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.8 meters from 88 meters in drill hole DSR558 (refer to Figure 6).

Figure 6: Moungoundi cross-section showing select recent results (looking north)

Figure 6

Encouraging results were also received from first pass drilling at Kassasoko, with highlights including 1.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.75 meters from 29 meters in drill hole DSR613 and 1.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.25 meters in drill hole DSR604. Similar results were also returned from first pass drilling at Western Splay, including 2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.5 meters from drill hole DSR584, and 7.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.5 meters from drill hole DSR598.

Refer to Appendix 2 for full details of the Diamba Sud Gold Project drill holes and assay results.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire and Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company’s personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes at Séguéla were drilled with HQ sized diamond drill bits, whereas DD holes at Diamba Sud started with HQ sized diameter before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All Séguéla RC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories’ preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro for preparation and then, via commercial courier, to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso for finishing. All Diamba Sud RC and DD samples were transported to ALS’s preparation laboratory in Kedougou, Senegal before also being transported via commercial courier, to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core.  There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the exploration potential at Séguéla and the potential for underground mining operations at Koula; planned additional drilling during the second quarter of 2024 to further test the strike and depth potential at Kingfisher; statements relating to the potential of the Diamba Sud Gold Project based on the early success at Moungoundi, Western Splay and Kassasoko; the exploration budget at the Diamba Sud Gold Project and the objectives of the program; statements relating to growing the resource base at the Diamba Sud Gold Project and that encouraging results having been returned from Moungoundi and Kassasoko; the Company’s objectives for the current drilling program at the Diamba Sud Gold Project and expectations regarding additional drilling programs budgeted for 2024; the Company’s business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company’s mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations. Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; changes in prices for silver, gold and other metals; the timing and success of the Company’s proposed exploration programs; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna’s mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; fluctuations in prices for energy, labor, materials, supplies and services; fluctuations in currencies; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; the possibility that the appeal in respect of the ruling in favor of Compañia Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. reinstating the environmental impact authorization (the “EIA”) at the San Jose Mine will be successful; the Company’s ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding the results from the exploration programs conducted at the Séguéla Mine, and the Diamba Sud Gold Project; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company’s information derived from its exploration programs at the Company’s mineral properties; current mineral resource and reserve estimates; the presence and continuity of mineralization at the Company’s properties; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that the appeal filed in the Mexican Collegiate Court challenging the reinstatement of the EIA will be unsuccessful; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1: Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Hole ID Easting
(WGS84_29N)		 Northing
(WGS84_29N)		 Elevation
(m)		 EOH Depth
(m)1,4 		UTM Azimuth
(°)		 Dip
(°) 		Depth
From
(m) 2,4 		Depth
To
(m)4 		Drilled
Width
 (m)4 		ETW
(m)3 		Au
(ppm)		 Hole
Type5 		Area
SGRD1699 742578 892361 581 320.1 90 -60 178 181 3 2.1 4.52 RCD Sunbird
            including 178 179 1 0.7 10.90 RCD Sunbird
              188 193 5 3.5 2.67 RCD Sunbird
            including 192 193 1 0.7 11.30 RCD Sunbird
SGRD1700 742537 892362 573 405.1 90 -60 274 280 6 4.2 1.59 RCD Sunbird
              286 294 8 5.6 3.31 RCD Sunbird
SGRD1731 742489 892361 562 490 90 -60 376 382 6 4.2 0.92 RCD Sunbird
              395 414 19 13.3 2.36 RCD Sunbird
            including 410 411 1 0.7 12.85 RCD Sunbird
              426 429 3 2.1 16.59 RCD Sunbird
            including 427 429 2 1.4 19.93 RCD Sunbird
SGRD1732 742535 892263 580 531.4 90 -60 324 327 3 2.1 3.33 RCD Sunbird
SGRD1733 742495 892460 551 490 90 -60 418 423 5 3.5 1.54 RCD Sunbird
              477 487 10 7 0.96 RCD Sunbird
SGRD1734 742487 892504 549 498.2 90 -60 436 440 4 2.8 1.83 RCD Sunbird
              482 497 15 10.5 1.91 RCD Sunbird
SGRD1736 742533 892160 592 537.2 90 -60 NSI         RCD Sunbird
SGRD1737 742391 892360 567 598.4 90 -60 76 83 7 4.9 0.97 RCD Sunbird
              569 588 19 13.3 0.96 RCD Sunbird
                           
SGRC1719 743890 893102 410 54 90 -60 46 53 7 4.9 1.99 RC Kingfisher
SGRC1720 743867 893103 412 110 90 -60 82 86 4 2.8 1.59 RC Kingfisher
SGRC1721 743840 892901 414 54 90 -60 31 32 1 0.7 6.50 RC Kingfisher
SGRD1722 743803 892898 420 120.2 90 -60 90 98 8 5.6 4.55 RCD Kingfisher
            including 97 98 1 0.7 17.75 RCD Kingfisher
SGRC1723 743785 892700 406 62 90 -60 19 32 13 9.1 0.89 RC Kingfisher
SGRD1724 743751 892700 411 120.2 90 -60 98 110 12 8.4 5.21 RCD Kingfisher
            including 100 103 3 2.1 14.82 RCD Kingfisher
SGRC1725 743721 892501 404 67 90 -60 NSI         RC Kingfisher
SGRC1726 743690 892502 406 118 90 -60 102 116 14 9.8 1.43 RC Kingfisher
SGRC1727 743690 892091 413 50 90 -60 2 18 16 11.2 2.19 RC Kingfisher
              32 38 6 4.2 1.44 RC Kingfisher
SGRC1728 743658 892092 419 120 90 -60 41 66 25 17.5 1.92 RC Kingfisher
            including 64 65 1 0.7 12.35 RC Kingfisher
SGRC1729 743659 891892 425 60 90 -60 NSI         RC Kingfisher
SGRC1730 743639 891692 416 84 90 -60 13 24 11 7.7 1.36 RC Kingfisher
SGRC1741 743606 891693 421 140 90 -60 NSI         RC Kingfisher
SGRC1742 743622 891493 401 65 90 -60 8 22 14 9.8 0.91 RC Kingfisher
SGRC1743 743591 891493 402 110 90 -60 52 54 2 1.4 2.72 RC Kingfisher
              61 69 8 5.6 0.78 RC Kingfisher
SGRC1744 743622 891294 400 60 90 -60 NSI         RC Kingfisher
SGRC1745 743591 891294 402 120 90 -60 66 71 5 3.5 7.68 RC Kingfisher
            including 69 70 1 0.7 30.00 RC Kingfisher
SGRC1762 743662 892500 409 167 90 -60 11 12 1 0.7 5.10 RC Kingfisher
              106 134 28 19.6 2.92 RC Kingfisher
            including 107 108 1 0.7 11.05 RC Kingfisher
            and 128 129 1 0.7 12.80 RC Kingfisher
            and 131 132 1 0.7 29.40 RC Kingfisher
              157 161 4 2.8 4.38 RC Kingfisher
            including 159 160 1 0.7 12.10 RC Kingfisher
SGRC1763 743670 892594 425 189 90 -60 136 159 23 16.1 2.92 RC Kingfisher
            including 152 153 1 0.7 27.90 RC Kingfisher
              163 180 17 11.9 0.83 RC Kingfisher
SGRC1764 743747 892803 409 170 90 -60 125 149 24 16.8 2.42 RC Kingfisher
            including 147 149 2 1.4 19.18 RC Kingfisher
              156 165 9 6.3 1.27 RC Kingfisher
                           
SGRC1780 742462 895226 425 90 110 -60 NSI         RC Koula
SGRD1781 742439 895235 426 150.5 110 -60 110 113 3 2.1 20.33 RCD Koula
              120 126 6 4.2 0.88 RCD Koula
SGRD1782 742448 895284 434 310.3 110 -60 NSI         RCD Koula
SGRD1783 742549 895434 451 260.4 110 -60 208 222 14 9.8 22.46 RCD Koula
            including 210 211 1 0.7 12.90 RCD Koula
            and 215 218 3 2.1 68.03 RCD Koula
            and 220 222 2 1.4 40.68 RCD Koula
              227 230 3 2.1 2.19 RCD Koula
SGRD1784 742519 895432 453 310.3 110 -60 268 279 11 7.7 4.85 RCD Koula
            including 276 277 1 0.7 33.70 RCD Koula
            and 278 279 1 0.7 11.40 RCD Koula
SGRD1785 742558 895404 446 250.4 110 -60 194 200 6 4.2 1.78 RCD Koula
              214 217 3 2.1 3.35 RCD Koula
SGRD1786 742422 895295 432 354.4 110 -60 317 333 16 11.2 1.63 RCD Koula
SGRD1787 742470 895276 435 288.2 110 -60 70 80 10 7 4.47 RCD Koula
            including 79 80 1 0.7 11.95 RCD Koula
              276 281 5 3.5 1.97 RCD Koula
SGRC1805 742475 895248 429 24 110 -60 Not Sampled   Abandoned     RC Koula
SGRD1806 742475 895248 429 300 110 -60 36 40 4 2.8 11.60 RCD Koula
              244 247 3 2.1 1.75 RCD Koula
SGRD1807 742382 895262 422 410 110 -60 NSI         RCD Koula
SGRD1808 742410 895253 424 357 110 -60 NSI         RCD Koula

Notes:

  1. EOH: End of hole
  2. NSI: No significant intercepts
  3. ETW: Estimated true width
  4. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place
  5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

Appendix 2: Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

Hole ID Easting
(WGS84_29N)		 Northing
(WGS84_29N)		 Elevation
(m)		 EOH
 Depth
 (m)1,4 		UTM
Azimuth
 (°) 		Dip
 (°) 		Depth
From
(m)2,4 		Depth
To
(m)4 		Drilled
Width
(m) 4 		ETW
 (m) 3 		Au
(ppm)		 Hole
Type5 		Area
DSDD137 233278 1429536 182 150 90 -60 88 97.25 9.25 8.33 4.73 DD Area A
            incl 92 93 1 0.90 10.20 DD Area A
DSDD138 233266 1429481 180 140 90 -60 97 109 12 10.80 2.43 RCD Area A
DSDD139 233203 1429484 180 197 90 -60 103.75 111.3 7.55 6.80 21.08 RCD Area A
            incl 103.75 107 3.25 2.93 34.67 RCD Area A
            and 108 109 1 0.90 13.25 RCD Area A
            and 109.75 110.75 1 0.90 20.90 RCD Area A
              115 129.7 14.7 13.23 1.67 RCD Area A
              138 148 10 9.00 1.11 RCD Area A
DSDD140 233182 1429431 179 191 90 -60 126.6 139 12.4 11.16 6.16 RCD Area A
            incl 129.2 131 1.8 1.62 16.20 RCD Area A
              160 166 6 5.40 2.19 RCD Area A
              184 187 3 2.70 2.59 RCD Area A
DSDD141 233224 1429460 175 176 90 -60 112.9 115 2.1 1.89 4.79 RCD Area A
            incl 113.5 114 0.5 0.45 10.10 DD Area A
              119 135 16 14.40 1.40 DD Area A
DSDD142 233142 1429359 178 246 90 -60 125 132 7 6.30 1.10 DD Area A
              140 150 10 9.00 9.36 DD Area A
            incl 141 142 1 0.90 10.10 DD Area A
            and 144 146 2 1.80 24.48 DD Area A
              156 169 13 11.70 1.95 DD Area A
              179 187.4 8.4 7.56 0.83 DD Area A
              213 225 12 10.80 1.33 DD Area A
DSDD143 233173 1429408 179 198 90 -60 131.45 136 4.55 4.10 3.37 DD Area A
              165 174.8 9.8 8.82 1.64 DD Area A
DSDD150 233123 1429605 186 243 90 -60 60 64 4 3.60 2.43 DD Area A
DSDD153 232846 1429579 184 220 90 -60 28 42 14 12.60 1.89 RCD Area A
            incl 40 41 1 0.90 11.70 RCD Area A
              193 195 2 1.80 9.12 RCD Area A
            incl 194 195 1 0.90 16.35 RCD Area A
              204 210 6 5.40 6.74 RCD Area A
            incl 208 209 1 0.90 12.80 RCD Area A
DSDD155 233067 1429469 182 236 90 -60 93 96 3 2.70 5.57 RCD Area A
            incl 95 96 1 0.90 14.70 RCD Area A
DSDD156 233091 1429414 181 263 90 -60 191.5 209 17.5 15.75 1.07 RCD Area A
DSDD159 233229 1429410 175 161 90 -60 78 80 2 1.80 11.96 DD Area A
            incl 78 79 1 0.90 22.50 DD Area A
DSDD164 233289 1429459 178 125 90 -60 88 92.85 4.85 4.36 2.68 DD Area A
DSDD220 233143 1429662 188 192         0 0.00   DD Area A
DSDD221 233136 1429439 180 245.5         0 0.00   DD Area A
DSDD224 231121 1429363 179 291         0 0.00   DD Area A
DSR511 233179 1429532 182 212 90 -60 56 65 9 8.10 2.42 RCD Area A
            incl 61 62 1 0.90 15.50 RCD Area A
              72 78 6 5.40 6.86 RCD Area A
            incl 73 74 1 0.90 25.80 RCD Area A
DSR512 233045 1429577 185 90 90 -60 NSI         RC Area A
DSR513 233176 1429481 182 215 90 -60 121 128 7 6.30 1.15 RCD Area A
DSR514 233234 1429663 187 150 90 -60 78 83 5 4.50 2.64 RC Area A
              92 96 4 3.60 1.25 RC Area A
DSR515 233199 1429659 187 180 90 -60 74 100 26 23.40 3.46 RC Area A
            incl 86 89 3 2.70 17.98 RC Area A
DSR516 233160 1429457 181 224 90 -60 140 141 1 0.90 7.10 RCD Area A
                           
DSDD144 232995 1429497 183 56 90 -60 NSI         DD Area D
DSDD145 232984 1429519 183 66 90 -60 6 10 4 3.20 1.43 DD Area D
              15 22 7 5.60 1.40 DD Area D
              36 38 2 1.60 13.27 DD Area D
            incl 36 37 1 0.80 24.60 DD Area D
DSDD146 232949 1429524 183 89 90 -60 8 19 11 8.80 5.44 DD Area D
            incl 12 13 1 0.80 11.85 DD Area D
            and 16 17 1 0.80 15.50 DD Area D
              53 54 1 0.80 5.75 DD Area D
DSDD147 232899 1429522 183 111 90 -60 102.1 103.1 1 0.80 71.40 DD Area D
DSDD148 232851 1429523 183 98 90 -60 6 16 10 8.00 3.77 DD Area D
DSDD149 232869 1429579 184 131 90 -60 8 15 7 5.60 3.75 DD Area D
            incl 13 14 1 0.80 16.35 DD Area D
              23 28 5 4.00 3.23 DD Area D
              55.3 57 1.7 1.36 5.27 DD Area D
            incl 56.4 57 0.6 0.48 11.40 DD Area D
              92.6 103 10.4 8.32 1.75 DD Area D
            incl 93.5 94 0.5 0.40 11.85 DD Area D
DSDD151 232846 1429579 184 140 90 -60 17 211 4 3.20 4.34 DD Area D
DSDD152 232716 1429548 183 98 90 -60 12 15 3 2.40 1.82 DD Area D
              20 442 24 19.20 1.84 DD Area D
            incl 26 28 2 1.60 12.55 DD Area D
DSDD154 232726 1429522 182 118 90 -60 14 393 25 20.00 5.18 DD Area D
            incl 28 29 1 0.80 39.70 DD Area D
            and 35 36 1 0.80 13.10 DD Area D
            and 37 38 1 0.80 16.55 DD Area D
DSDD157 232802 1429547 183 63 90 -60 NSI         DD Area D
DSDD158 232809 1429528 183 90 90 -60 4 484 44 35.20 6.29 DD Area D
            incl 12 13 1 0.80 11.15 DD Area D
            and 16 24 8 6.40 21.99 DD Area D
              55 64 9 7.20 3.65 DD Area D
            incl 62 63 1 0.80 16.60 DD Area D
DSDD160 232853 1429545 183 90 90 -60 7 215 14 11.20 3.43 DD Area D
            incl 12 13 1 0.80 14.20 DD Area D
              26 366 10 8.00 1.72 DD Area D
DSDD161 232829 1429504 182 90 90 -60 3 277 24 19.20 3.33 DD Area D
            incl 13 14 1 0.80 14.85 DD Area D
            and 19 20 1 0.80 14.55 DD Area D
              31 388 7 5.60 9.13 DD Area D
            incl 31.7 32.5 0.8 0.64 63.10 DD Area D
DSDD162 232650 1429517 181 155.5 90 -60 88.5 91 2.5 2.00 2.17 DD Area D
              99.15 100.75 1.6 1.28 4.27 DD Area D
DSDD163 232684 1429496 181 153 90 -60 7 479 40 32.00 5.99 DD Area D
            incl 9 10 1 0.80 10.45 DD Area D
            and 11 12 1 0.80 28.50 DD Area D
            and 31 33.7 2.7 2.16 39.41 DD Area D
              58 61 3 2.40 8.48 DD Area D
            incl 58 60 2 1.60 12.28 DD Area D
              78 84 6 4.80 1.10 DD Area D
DSDD165 232769 1429502 182 150 90 -60 27 34 7 5.60 1.95 DD Area D
              38 41 3 2.40 18.26 DD Area D
            incl 39 40 1 0.80 52.30 DD Area D
              48 53 5 4.00 6.02 DD Area D
            incl 49 50 1 0.80 10.90 DD Area D
DSDD166 232703 1429479 181 134 90 -60 16 4310 27 21.60 3.38 DD Area D
            incl 30 31 1 0.80 15.05 DD Area D
            and 39 40 1 0.80 10.80 DD Area D
              53 62 9 7.20 1.45 DD Area D
              76 101 25 20.00 1.39 DD Area D
            incl 76 76.6 0.6 0.48 12.75 DD Area D
DSDD167 232755 1429478 181 122 90 -60 58 67 9 7.20 1.62 DD Area D
              71 76 5 4.00 1.62 DD Area D
              86 94 8 6.40 1.19 DD Area D
DSDD168 232735 1429488 181 123 90 -60 24 28 4 3.20 4.26 DD Area D
              68 76 8 6.40 1.07 DD Area D
              89 97 8 6.40 0.98 DD Area D
              109 110 1 0.80 5.51 DD Area D
DSDD169 232651 1429478 181 152 90 -60 100 115 15 12.00 2.70 DD Area D
            incl 101 102 1 0.80 12.05 DD Area D
              133.5 138.25 4.75 3.80 2.40 DD Area D
DSDD170 232727 1429400 179 146 90 -60 13 22 9 7.20 2.20 DD Area D
              26 43 17 13.60 1.88 DD Area D
              49 9311 44 35.20 2.57 DD Area D
            incl 78 79 1 0.80 32.40 DD Area D
            and 89 89.8 0.8 0.64 14.50 DD Area D
              136 146 10 8.00 1.37 DD Area D
DSDD171 232728 1429450 180 132 90 -60 15 27 12 9.60 6.52 DD Area D
            incl 18 19 1 0.80 11.10 DD Area D
            and 21 23 2 1.60 15.10 DD Area D
DSDD172 232678 1429452 180 150 90 -60 25 29 4 3.20 8.18 DD Area D
            incl 25 27 2 1.60 12.05 DD Area D
              43 49 6 4.80 2.36 DD Area D
              70 94 24 19.20 1.92 DD Area D
            incl 71 72 1 0.80 16.65 DD Area D
DSDD173 232771 1429399 180 125 90 -60 8 6412 56 44.80 3.47 DD Area D
            incl 10 11 1 0.80 20.30 DD Area D
            and 12 13 1 0.80 10.30 DD Area D
            and 26 29 3 2.40 12.82 DD Area D
              119 121.4 2.4 1.92 2.27 DD Area D
DSDD174 232754 1429418 180 132 90 -60 10 17 7 5.60 2.58 DD Area D
              24 50 26 20.80 2.04 DD Area D
              67 71 4 3.20 2.53 DD Area D
              77 104 27 21.60 1.07 DD Area D
DSDD175 232678 1429396 179 182 90 -60 17 34 17 13.60 1.05 DD Area D
              169.6 176 6.4 5.12 0.95 DD Area D
DSDD176 232693 1429425 180 129 90 -60 10 29 19 15.20 1.03 DD Area D
              36 55.513 19.5 15.60 4.38 DD Area D
            incl 38 41 3 2.40 20.63 DD Area D
              81 93.814 12.8 10.24 1.05 DD Area D
              111.2 122 10.8 8.64 1.64 DD Area D
DSDD177 232753 1429376 179 152 90 -60 13 15 2 1.60 6.14 DD Area D
              26 8915 63 50.40 2.78 DD Area D
            incl 28 29 1 0.80 10.70 DD Area D
            and 32 33 1 0.80 22.40 DD Area D
            and 55 57 2 1.60 13.38 DD Area D
              101.4 106.6 5.2 4.16 1.37 DD Area D
              124 135 11 8.80 1.34 DD Area D
DSDD178 232648 1429430 180 98 90 -60 NSI         DD Area D
DSDD179 232675 1429374 179 200 90 -60 16 26 10 8.00 0.95 DD Area D
              31 4616 15 12.00 2.55 DD Area D
            incl 36 37 1 0.80 11.55 DD Area D
              81 90 9 7.20 2.80 DD Area D
DSDD180 232618 1429398 179 94 90 -60 12 4417 32 25.60 2.52 DD Area D
            incl 22 23 1 0.80 29.80 DD Area D
DSDD181 232621 1429355 178 82 90 -60 NSI         DD Area D
DSDD182 232522 1429505 180 135 90 -60 53 58 5 4.00 5.66 DD Area D
            incl 54 54.5 0.5 0.40 47.50 DD Area D
DSDD183 232547 1429350 177 95 90 -60 21 2918 8 6.40 1.17 DD Area D
DSDD184 232600 1429482 180 153 90 -60 76.15 79 2.85 2.28 1.85 DD Area D
DSDD185 232578 1429374 178 106 90 -60 30 41 11 8.80 1.45 DD Area D
DSDD186 232572 1429480 180 152 90 -60 54 7019 16 12.80 3.28 DD Area D
            incl 60 61 1 0.80 37.80 DD Area D
              74 93.55 19.55 15.64 1.99 DD Area D
              108 120 12 9.60 0.98 DD Area D
              137 138 1 0.80 15.30 DD Area D
DSDD187 232528 1429405 178 153 90 -60 113 117 4 3.20 1.31 DD Area D
DSDD188 232613 1429458 180 123 90 -60 NSI         DD Area D
DSDD189 232757 1429355 179 140 90 -60 67 70 3 2.40 2.43 DD Area D
              91 99 8 6.40 0.68 DD Area D
DSDD190 232840 1429482 182 60 90 -60 7 26 19 15.20 4.92 DD Area D
            incl 13 16 3 2.40 22.82 DD Area D
DSDD191 232703 1429354 178 182 90 -60 47 54.120 7.1 5.68 1.42 DD Area D
              69.6 76 6.4 5.12 1.44 DD Area D
              80 84 4 3.20 1.30 DD Area D
              102 108 6 4.80 1.68 DD Area D
              119 121 2 1.60 7.87 DD Area D
            incl 120 121 1 0.80 11.65 DD Area D
              151 163.1 12.1 9.68 1.99 DD Area D
DSDD192 232796 1429477 181 80 90 -60 23 41 18 14.40 6.82 DD Area D
            incl 28 29 1 0.80 20.90 DD Area D
            and 33 34 1 0.80 11.70 DD Area D
            and 37 39 2 1.60 22.00 DD Area D
              47 6121 14 11.20 14.59 DD Area D
            incl 47 48 1 0.80 12.55 DD Area D
            and 52 53 1 0.80 26.00 DD Area D
            and 55 56 1 0.80 149.00 DD Area D
DSDD193 232830 1429451 182 55 90 -60 10.9 21 10.1 8.08 0.99 DD Area D
DSDD194 232725 1429325 178 161 90 -60 NSI         DD Area D
DSDD195 232830 1429425 181 60 90 -60 13 31 18 14.40 3.73 DD Area D
            incl 18 20 2 1.60 14.23 DD Area D
              44 49 5 4.00 1.85 DD Area D
DSDD196 232939 1429499 183 110 90 -60 3 26 23 18.40 6.27 DD Area D
            incl 10 11 1 0.80 11.55 DD Area D
            and 13 14 1 0.80 38.30 DD Area D
            and 16 18 2 1.60 20.90 DD Area D
              63.4 65 1.6 1.28 9.85 DD Area D
DSDD197 232675 1429325 177 92 90 -60 7 14 7 5.60 1.81 DD Area D
              31.8 43.55 11.75 9.40 0.91 DD Area D
DSDD198 232879 1429499 183 68.2 90 -60 65 66 1 0.80 10.50 DD Area D
DSDD199 232624 1429325 177 116 90 -60 NSI         DD Area D
DSDD200 232846 1429374 180 66 90 -60 7 8 1 0.80 6.38 DD Area D
DSDD201 232575 1429326 177 97 90 -60 15 26 11 8.80 3.19 DD Area D
DSDD202 232802 1429377 180 96 90 -60 8 11 3 2.40 1.81 DD Area D
DSDD204 232781 1429330 179 123 90 -60 NSI         DD Area D
DSDD206 232495 1429422 178 101 90 -60 48 71.7 23.7 18.96 4.63 DD Area D
            incl 63 64 1 0.80 70.70 DD Area D
            and 71 71.7 0.7 0.56 11.25 DD Area D
DSDD208 232408 1429546 182 75 90 -60 NSI         DD Area D
DSDD210 232429 1429498 180 80 90 -60 41 50 9 7.20 1.30 DD Area D
              54 56 2 1.60 3.23 DD Area D
                           
DSR517 232549 1429152 174 100 90 -60 40 53 13 10.40 1.04 RC Area D South
DSR518 232569 1429102 174 90 90 -60 NSI         RC Area D South
DSR519 232567 1429078 174 102 90 -60 98 99 1 0.80 27.50 RC Area D South
DSR520 232554 1429053 173 102 90 -60 NSI         RC Area D South
                           
DSDD203 231762 1428385 153 107 270 -60 50.35 56 5.65 4.24 1.16 DD Karakara
DSDD205 231815 1428376 153 134 270 -60 20 29 9 6.75 1.95 DD Karakara
            incl 25.05 26.05 1 0.75 10.60 DD Karakara
              46 51 5 3.75 1.12 DD Karakara
              58 62 4 3.00 1.98 DD Karakara
              74 93.2 19.2 14.40 5.23 DD Karakara
            incl 89 90 1 0.75 17.75 DD Karakara
            and 92 93.2 1.2 0.90 39.40 DD Karakara
DSDD207 231866 1428374 154 167 270 -60 34 47 13 9.75 0.75 DD Karakara
              71 75.9 4.9 3.68 2.72 DD Karakara
              79 91 12 9.00 8.54 DD Karakara
            incl 80 82 2 1.50 36.23 DD Karakara
DSDD209 231793 1428273 153 182 270 -60 106 113 7 5.25 1.75 DD Karakara
              116.9 123.25 6.35 4.76 2.06 DD Karakara
DSR524 231846 1428400 174 130 270 -60 86 93 7 5.25 3.68 RC Karakara
DSR525 231838 1428352 174 156 270 -60 42 48 6 4.50 1.75 RC Karakara
              98 103 5 3.75 11.20 RC Karakara
            incl 99 100 1 0.75 38.00 RC Karakara
              107 108 1 0.75 16.40 RC Karakara
              112 124 12 9.00 3.20 RC Karakara
            incl 121 122 1 0.75 27.40 RC Karakara
DSR529 231751 1428352 155 100 270 -60 29 48 19 14.25 2.37 RC Karakara
            incl 47 48 1 0.75 11.00 RC Karakara
DSR530 231725 1428224 154 140 270 -60 58 63 5 3.75 4.04 RC Karakara
              75 80 5 3.75 1.37 RC Karakara
              100 104 4 3.00 3.38 RC Karakara
DSR531 231838 1428147 154 84 90 -60 47 50 3 2.25 5.02 RC Karakara
              66 67 1 0.75 10.50 RC Karakara
DSR533 231725 1428146 154 102 270 -60 67 70 3 2.25 2.71 RC Karakara
DSR534 231629 1428067 153 180 340 -60 11 22 11 8.25 1.59 RC Karakara
              100 111 11 8.25 0.65 RC Karakara
              153 159 6 4.50 5.64 RC Karakara
            incl 156 157 1 0.75 13.40 RC Karakara
DSR535 231615 1428117 156 144 340 -60 43 56 13 9.75 0.87 RC Karakara
              65 73 8 6.00 5.33 RC Karakara
              81 95 14 10.50 1.94 RC Karakara
            incl 90 91 1 0.75 13.90 RC Karakara
DSR536 231869 1428203 153 150 270 -60 52 58 6 4.50 1.04 RC Karakara
              64 78 14 10.50 4.18 RC Karakara
            incl 72 73 1 0.75 33.30 RC Karakara
              111 128 17 12.75 0.72 RC Karakara
DSR537 231780 1428250 151 174 270 -60 80 98 18 13.50 2.33 RC Karakara
            incl 81 82 1 0.75 24.10 RC Karakara
              104 107 3 2.25 7.08 RC Karakara
            incl 104 105 1 0.75 13.35 RC Karakara
DSR538 231743 1428203 150 180 270 -60 86 100 14 10.50 2.10 RC Karakara
            incl 94 95 1 0.75 11.85 RC Karakara
              133 135 2 1.50 2.64 RC Karakara
DSR539 231703 1428174 150 120 270 -60 18 30 12 9.00 2.73 RC Karakara
            incl 18 19 1 0.75 18.60 RC Karakara
              41 44 3 2.25 3.71 RC Karakara
              52 57 5 3.75 3.62 RC Karakara
              108 118 10 7.50 2.04 RC Karakara
DSR540 231780 1428304 150 100 90 -60 65 74 9 6.75 2.53 RC Karakara
DSR541 231817 1428321 150 132 270 -60 48 54 6 4.50 0.98 RC Karakara
              92 109 17 12.75 4.17 RC Karakara
            incl 95 96 1 0.75 26.20 RC Karakara
            and 107 108 1 0.75 21.00 RC Karakara
              114 118 4 3.00 5.77 RC Karakara
            incl 114 115 1 0.75 13.30 RC Karakara
DSR542 231750 1428165 152 170 340 -60 50 59 9 6.75 6.88 RC Karakara
            incl 56 58 2 1.50 24.35 RC Karakara
DSR543 231749 1428159 149 108 270 -60 38 41 3 2.25 4.62 RC Karakara
              72 78 6 4.50 17.20 RC Karakara
            incl 72 74 2 1.50 47.35 RC Karakara
              97 100 3 2.25 8.04 RC Karakara
            incl 98 99 1 0.75 18.30 RC Karakara
DSR545 231953 1428495 150 132 90 -60 66 77 11 8.25 0.53 RC Karakara
DSR546 231952 1428395 151 200 270 -60 79 98 19 14.25 2.80 RC Karakara
            incl 91 92 1 0.75 13.50 RC Karakara
            and 94 95 1 0.75 18.45 RC Karakara
              105 110 5 3.75 4.17 RC Karakara
            incl 106 107 1 0.75 11.35 RC Karakara
              117 132 15 11.25 4.51 RC Karakara
            incl 127 129 2 1.50 17.60 RC Karakara
DSR548 231814 1428398 152 132 90 -60 113 114 1 0.75 14.45 RC Karakara
              120 129 9 6.75 0.99 RC Karakara
                           
DSR549 230888 1426892 149 90 90 -55 25 44 19 14.25 0.94 RC Moungoundi
              49 52 3 2.25 5.68 RC Moungoundi
DSR550 230912 1426894 152 78 90 -55 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR551 230856 1426924 151 108 90 -50 31 58 27 20.25 2.10 RC Moungoundi
            incl 50 52 2 1.50 15.88 RC Moungoundi
DSR552 230878 1426961 155 90 90 -50 51 66 15 11.25 4.35 RC Moungoundi
            incl 56 57 1 0.75 20.60 RC Moungoundi
            and 64 66 2 1.50 18.88 RC Moungoundi
DSR553 230911 1426925 153 81 90 -50 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR554 230765 1426874 155 90 190 -55 58 59 1 0.75 11.80 RC Moungoundi
              80 81 1 0.75 15.95 RC Moungoundi
DSR555 230687 1426848 153 84 190 -50 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR556 230766 1426877 155 126 135 -50 108 116 8 6.00 1.30 RC Moungoundi
DSR557 230859 1426880 155 110 90 -50 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR558 230807 1426926 155 140 90 -50 88 97 9 6.75 5.39 RC Moungoundi
            incl 92 94 2 1.50 15.63 RC Moungoundi
DSR559 230759 1426934 156 132 90 -50 101 124 23 17.25 1.20 RC Moungoundi
DSR560 230653 1426792 155 90 5 -50 NSI         RC Moungoundi
DSR561 230648 1426725 153 100 85 -60 20 29 9 6.75 0.58 RC Moungoundi
              35 39 4 3.00 1.86 RC Moungoundi
              43 52 9 6.75 0.89 RC Moungoundi
DSR562 230663 1426746 152 80 10 -60