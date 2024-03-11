Fortuna discovers new Kingfisher prospect at Séguéla Mine and provides exploration update at the Diamba Sud Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d’Ivoire and the recently acquired Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal.



Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, “Emphasizing the exploration potential at Séguéla, the team has continued their impressive run-rate of discoveries with the new Kingfisher prospect. This follows the Barana, Badior and Kestrel discoveries made during 2022 and 2023.” Mr. Weedon continued, “In addition to the exploration success at Kingfisher, drilling for Koula underground mining potential has resulted in several high-grade intersections. This includes 68.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters in SGRD1783, as part of a larger interval of 22.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.8 meters, highlighting the opportunity for underground mining.”

Commenting on the successful drilling at the Diamba Sud Gold Project, Mr. Weedon noted, “With the initial campaign of confirmatory drilling wrapping up at Area A and Area D, exploration focus is progressing towards testing the satellite opportunities. Early success at the Moungoundi, Western Splay, and Kassasoko satellite prospects highlight the potential of Diamba Sud.” Mr. Weedon continued, “In addition to improving the confidence at Area A, Area D, and Karakara, drilling intersected several mineralized zones extending beyond the historic pit optimization shells. These extensions will be incorporated into a resource model to be prepared later in 2024.”

Exploration program highlights

Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Kingfisher prospect



SGRD1724: 5.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.4 meters from 98 meters, including

14.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 100 meters SGRC1728: 1.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 17.5 meters from 41 meters SGRC1762: 2.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.6 meters from 106 meters SGRC1763: 2.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.1 meters from 136 meters SGRC1764: 2.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.8 meters from 125 meters, including

19.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 147 meters

Koula deposit

SGRD1781: 20.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 110 meters SGRD1783: 22.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.8 meters from 208 meters, including

68.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 215 meters, and

40.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 220 meters SGRD1784: 4.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.7 meters from 268 meters, including

33.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 276 meters SGRD1806: 11.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters from 36 meters



Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

Area A

DSR515: 3.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 23.4 meters from 74 meters DSDD140: 6.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.2 meters from 126.6 meters



Area D DSDD163: 6.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 32.0 meters from 7 meters, including

39.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.2 meters from 31 meters DSDD173: 3.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 44.8 meters from 8 meters DSDD176: 4.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 15.6 meters from 36 meters, including

20.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 38 meters DSDD196: 6.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.4 meters from 3 meters, including

20.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 16 meters DSDD206: 4.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.0 meters from 48 meters, including

70.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 63 meters



Karakara DSDD205: 2.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.8 meters from 20 meters, and

5.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.4 meters from 74 meters DSDD207: 8.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9 meters from 79 meters, including

36.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.5 meters from 80 meters DSR541: 4.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 12.8 meters from 92 meters DSR546: 2.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.3 meters from 79 meters, and

4.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.3 meters from 117 meters



Moungoundi DSR551: 2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 20.3 meters from 31 meters DSR558: 5.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.8 meters from 88 meters DSR563: 2.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.2 meters from 45 meters DSR568: 30.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.3 meters from 46 meters, including

146.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.25 meters from 46 meters Kassasoko DSR604: 1.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.3 meters from 29 meters



Western Splay DSR584: 2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.5 meters from 17 meters DSR598: 7.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.5 meters from 56 meters, including

19.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.5 meters from 61 meters



Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Kingfisher prospect

A 2,040-meter, 20-hole program was completed at the newly discovered Kingfisher prospect identifying three lodes along a 1.9-kilometer strike, all of which remain open along strike and at depth (refer to Figures 1 and 2). Results include drill hole SGRC1762 intersecting 2.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.6 meters from 106 meters downhole, and drill hole SGRC1763 intersecting 2.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.1 meters from 136 meters downhole.

The Kingfisher prospect is hosted in a set of quartz veins along a moderately sheared contact between a series of basalt-dolerite units which also hosts the Boulder and Agouti deposits, one and three kilometers, respectively, to the north, with a steep easterly dip consistent with the majority of other deposits at Séguéla.

Additional drilling at Kingfisher is scheduled in the second quarter of 2024 to further test its strike and depth potential.

Figure 1: Kingfisher prospect location; approximately one kilometer east of the Sunbird deposit



Figure 2: Kingfisher prospect long section (looking west)







Koula deposit

A 3,106-meter, 12-hole program was completed at the Koula deposit in December 2023 (refer to Figure 3). As part of the support for potential underground mining, the program was designed to infill and further improve the understanding of the structural controls on the central and hanging wall high-grade lodes. Results such as 22.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.8 meters from 208 meters downhole, including 68.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 215 meters downhole in drillhole SGRD1783, highlight the potential of Koula. Drilling continues to expand Koula’s underground potential and the further delineation of the hanging wall lodes.

Figure 3: Koula deposit long-section showing select recent results (looking west)





Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the Séguéla drill holes and assay results.

Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

The Diamba Sud Gold Project’s initial 10,945-meter, three-drill rig drilling program, started on October 8, 2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated December 12, 2023 ) and was extended into the 2024 budget of $9.2 million which consists of a 42,700 meter RC and diamond drilling campaign. The current program has seen the completion of 181 drill holes totaling 23,170 meters since December 2023.

The objectives of the 2024 drilling program are to:

Conduct selected confirmatory drilling to improve resource confidence at Area A, Area D, and Karakara (refer to Figure 4)

Drill to test for extensions to the existing historic resource in support of project development and advancing further economic studies

Advance prospective areas such as Moungoundi, Kassasoko, Western Splay, Area A North, and others (refer to Figure 4)

Improve understanding of key geological controls including controlling structures, favorable lithologies, alteration, and secondary enrichment zones

Figure 4: Location plan of the Diamba Sud Gold Project

Drilling continues at Diamba Sud focusing on growing the project’s historic resource base through testing satellite areas and other anomalies with limited previous drilling. In addition, drilling is continuing to delineate extensions to high-grade lodes extending beyond the historic pit optimization shells at Area A, Area D, and Karakara.

Highlights of recent drilling at Area A and Area D include several areas where mineralization has extended beyond the historic pit optimization shells. Further drilling is planned to determine the full extent of the mineralization and the relationship with key structures and lithologies. In addition, infill drilling to support resource confidence has intersected several broad zones of mineralization in areas of previous low confidence, as demonstrated by drill hole DSDD176 at Area D intersecting the following estimated true width intervals (refer to Figure 5):

1.0 g/t Au over 15.2 meters from 10 meters, and

4.4 g/t Au over 15.6 meters from 36 meters, and

1.0 g/t Au over 10.2 meters from 81 meters, and

1.6 g/t Au over 8.6 meters from 111 meters

Figure 5: Area D cross-section showing select recent results (looking north)

Early-stage drilling returned encouraging results from Moungoundi, located approximately two to four kilometers south of Karakara (refer to Figure 4). Hosted in a shear zone traversing a sediment/granite contact, Moungoundi remains open at depth where additional follow up drilling is planned in the second quarter of 2024. Results include 2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 20.3 meters from 31 meters in drill hole DSR551, and 5.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.8 meters from 88 meters in drill hole DSR558 (refer to Figure 6).

Figure 6: Moungoundi cross-section showing select recent results (looking north)

Encouraging results were also received from first pass drilling at Kassasoko, with highlights including 1.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.75 meters from 29 meters in drill hole DSR613 and 1.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.25 meters in drill hole DSR604. Similar results were also returned from first pass drilling at Western Splay, including 2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.5 meters from drill hole DSR584, and 7.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.5 meters from drill hole DSR598.

Refer to Appendix 2 for full details of the Diamba Sud Gold Project drill holes and assay results.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)



Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire and Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal



All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company’s personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes at Séguéla were drilled with HQ sized diamond drill bits, whereas DD holes at Diamba Sud started with HQ sized diameter before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All Séguéla RC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories’ preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro for preparation and then, via commercial courier, to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso for finishing. All Diamba Sud RC and DD samples were transported to ALS’s preparation laboratory in Kedougou, Senegal before also being transported via commercial courier, to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO, and Director

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube





Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the exploration potential at Séguéla and the potential for underground mining operations at Koula; planned additional drilling during the second quarter of 2024 to further test the strike and depth potential at Kingfisher; statements relating to the potential of the Diamba Sud Gold Project based on the early success at Moungoundi, Western Splay and Kassasoko; the exploration budget at the Diamba Sud Gold Project and the objectives of the program; statements relating to growing the resource base at the Diamba Sud Gold Project and that encouraging results having been returned from Moungoundi and Kassasoko; the Company’s objectives for the current drilling program at the Diamba Sud Gold Project and expectations regarding additional drilling programs budgeted for 2024; the Company’s business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company’s mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations. Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; changes in prices for silver, gold and other metals; the timing and success of the Company’s proposed exploration programs; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna’s mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; fluctuations in prices for energy, labor, materials, supplies and services; fluctuations in currencies; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; the possibility that the appeal in respect of the ruling in favor of Compañia Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. reinstating the environmental impact authorization (the “EIA”) at the San Jose Mine will be successful; the Company’s ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding the results from the exploration programs conducted at the Séguéla Mine, and the Diamba Sud Gold Project; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company’s information derived from its exploration programs at the Company’s mineral properties; current mineral resource and reserve estimates; the presence and continuity of mineralization at the Company’s properties; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that the appeal filed in the Mexican Collegiate Court challenging the reinstatement of the EIA will be unsuccessful; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1: Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire



Hole ID Easting

(WGS84_29N) Northing

(WGS84_29N) Elevation

(m) EOH Depth

(m)1,4 UTM Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Depth

From

(m) 2,4 Depth

To

(m)4 Drilled

Width

(m)4 ETW

(m)3 Au

(ppm) Hole

Type5 Area SGRD1699 742578 892361 581 320.1 90 -60 178 181 3 2.1 4.52 RCD Sunbird including 178 179 1 0.7 10.90 RCD Sunbird 188 193 5 3.5 2.67 RCD Sunbird including 192 193 1 0.7 11.30 RCD Sunbird SGRD1700 742537 892362 573 405.1 90 -60 274 280 6 4.2 1.59 RCD Sunbird 286 294 8 5.6 3.31 RCD Sunbird SGRD1731 742489 892361 562 490 90 -60 376 382 6 4.2 0.92 RCD Sunbird 395 414 19 13.3 2.36 RCD Sunbird including 410 411 1 0.7 12.85 RCD Sunbird 426 429 3 2.1 16.59 RCD Sunbird including 427 429 2 1.4 19.93 RCD Sunbird SGRD1732 742535 892263 580 531.4 90 -60 324 327 3 2.1 3.33 RCD Sunbird SGRD1733 742495 892460 551 490 90 -60 418 423 5 3.5 1.54 RCD Sunbird 477 487 10 7 0.96 RCD Sunbird SGRD1734 742487 892504 549 498.2 90 -60 436 440 4 2.8 1.83 RCD Sunbird 482 497 15 10.5 1.91 RCD Sunbird SGRD1736 742533 892160 592 537.2 90 -60 NSI RCD Sunbird SGRD1737 742391 892360 567 598.4 90 -60 76 83 7 4.9 0.97 RCD Sunbird 569 588 19 13.3 0.96 RCD Sunbird SGRC1719 743890 893102 410 54 90 -60 46 53 7 4.9 1.99 RC Kingfisher SGRC1720 743867 893103 412 110 90 -60 82 86 4 2.8 1.59 RC Kingfisher SGRC1721 743840 892901 414 54 90 -60 31 32 1 0.7 6.50 RC Kingfisher SGRD1722 743803 892898 420 120.2 90 -60 90 98 8 5.6 4.55 RCD Kingfisher including 97 98 1 0.7 17.75 RCD Kingfisher SGRC1723 743785 892700 406 62 90 -60 19 32 13 9.1 0.89 RC Kingfisher SGRD1724 743751 892700 411 120.2 90 -60 98 110 12 8.4 5.21 RCD Kingfisher including 100 103 3 2.1 14.82 RCD Kingfisher SGRC1725 743721 892501 404 67 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC1726 743690 892502 406 118 90 -60 102 116 14 9.8 1.43 RC Kingfisher SGRC1727 743690 892091 413 50 90 -60 2 18 16 11.2 2.19 RC Kingfisher 32 38 6 4.2 1.44 RC Kingfisher SGRC1728 743658 892092 419 120 90 -60 41 66 25 17.5 1.92 RC Kingfisher including 64 65 1 0.7 12.35 RC Kingfisher SGRC1729 743659 891892 425 60 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC1730 743639 891692 416 84 90 -60 13 24 11 7.7 1.36 RC Kingfisher SGRC1741 743606 891693 421 140 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC1742 743622 891493 401 65 90 -60 8 22 14 9.8 0.91 RC Kingfisher SGRC1743 743591 891493 402 110 90 -60 52 54 2 1.4 2.72 RC Kingfisher 61 69 8 5.6 0.78 RC Kingfisher SGRC1744 743622 891294 400 60 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC1745 743591 891294 402 120 90 -60 66 71 5 3.5 7.68 RC Kingfisher including 69 70 1 0.7 30.00 RC Kingfisher SGRC1762 743662 892500 409 167 90 -60 11 12 1 0.7 5.10 RC Kingfisher 106 134 28 19.6 2.92 RC Kingfisher including 107 108 1 0.7 11.05 RC Kingfisher and 128 129 1 0.7 12.80 RC Kingfisher and 131 132 1 0.7 29.40 RC Kingfisher 157 161 4 2.8 4.38 RC Kingfisher including 159 160 1 0.7 12.10 RC Kingfisher SGRC1763 743670 892594 425 189 90 -60 136 159 23 16.1 2.92 RC Kingfisher including 152 153 1 0.7 27.90 RC Kingfisher 163 180 17 11.9 0.83 RC Kingfisher SGRC1764 743747 892803 409 170 90 -60 125 149 24 16.8 2.42 RC Kingfisher including 147 149 2 1.4 19.18 RC Kingfisher 156 165 9 6.3 1.27 RC Kingfisher SGRC1780 742462 895226 425 90 110 -60 NSI RC Koula SGRD1781 742439 895235 426 150.5 110 -60 110 113 3 2.1 20.33 RCD Koula 120 126 6 4.2 0.88 RCD Koula SGRD1782 742448 895284 434 310.3 110 -60 NSI RCD Koula SGRD1783 742549 895434 451 260.4 110 -60 208 222 14 9.8 22.46 RCD Koula including 210 211 1 0.7 12.90 RCD Koula and 215 218 3 2.1 68.03 RCD Koula and 220 222 2 1.4 40.68 RCD Koula 227 230 3 2.1 2.19 RCD Koula SGRD1784 742519 895432 453 310.3 110 -60 268 279 11 7.7 4.85 RCD Koula including 276 277 1 0.7 33.70 RCD Koula and 278 279 1 0.7 11.40 RCD Koula SGRD1785 742558 895404 446 250.4 110 -60 194 200 6 4.2 1.78 RCD Koula 214 217 3 2.1 3.35 RCD Koula SGRD1786 742422 895295 432 354.4 110 -60 317 333 16 11.2 1.63 RCD Koula SGRD1787 742470 895276 435 288.2 110 -60 70 80 10 7 4.47 RCD Koula including 79 80 1 0.7 11.95 RCD Koula 276 281 5 3.5 1.97 RCD Koula SGRC1805 742475 895248 429 24 110 -60 Not Sampled Abandoned RC Koula SGRD1806 742475 895248 429 300 110 -60 36 40 4 2.8 11.60 RCD Koula 244 247 3 2.1 1.75 RCD Koula SGRD1807 742382 895262 422 410 110 -60 NSI RCD Koula SGRD1808 742410 895253 424 357 110 -60 NSI RCD Koula

Notes:

EOH: End of hole NSI: No significant intercepts ETW: Estimated true width Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place RC: reverse circulation drilling | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail





Appendix 2: Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal

