First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on beginning of month of Ramadan

AZERBAIJAN, March 11 - 11 March 2024, 11:15

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page to mark the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

The post says: “May the blessed month of Ramadan fill the heart of each person with pure thoughts and good intentions, bring affluence to every home, and health, joy, happiness, and prosperity to every family! May the Almighty Allah accept your prayers and fasting!”

