New bishops for North Ankole and Luwero elected

The House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda sitting at Lweza Training and Conference Center today has elected the following to be considered for the position of Diocesan Bishops;

1. Rev Canon Alfred Muhoozi, elected 3rd Bishop of North Ankole Diocese. Consecration and enthronement has been scheduled for 26th May 2024 at Emmanuel Cathedral Rushere.

He was born on 9th October 1972.

He is currently the Archdeacon of Kinoni Archdeaconry in North Ankole Diocese.

He is married to Mrs. Molly Muhoozi and God has blessed them with four children and two grandchildren.

2. Rev Canon Wilson Kisekka, elected 4th Bishop of Luwero Diocese. Consecration and enthronement has been scheduled for Sunday 24th March 2024 at St Mark Cathedral Luwero.

He was born on 12th October 1970.

He is married to Mrs. Racheal Milly Nakayanga and God has blessed them with Children.