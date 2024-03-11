PM learns about New Zealand firms’ cooperation demand

VIETNAM, March 11 - WELLINGTON — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính joined New Zealand businesses in a seminar in Wellington on March 11 to learn about investment cooperation potential and demand between the two countries.

The event, part of his official visit to New Zealand, was held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Vietnamese Embassy in New Zealand, and the ASEAN - New Zealand Business Council (ANZBC).

Local businesses expressed their interest in Việt Nam’s investment policy, particularly in infrastructure development.

They also presented their cooperation demand and capacity in the fields of education - training, science - technology, food import, training and supply of nurses caring for the elderly, climate change fight, green transportation, carbon emission reduction, energy transition, and sustainable agriculture.

PM Chính said after nearly 50 years, the two countries’ relations have made great strides in multiple sectors, but there is still ample room for cooperation, including in economy, trade, and investment.

He said the biggest obstacle to bilateral ties now is the geographical distance, which should be addressed by opening direct air routes, boosting e-commerce, and developing new means of connection.

The head of Government suggested the Government, associations, and businesses of New Zealand promote economic, trade, and investment partnerships with Việt Nam.

He also asked for market opening to fully leverage bilateral trade agreements, cooperation frameworks, and new-generation free trade deals such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the ASEAN - Australia - New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA), and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), to which both countries are parties.

Besides, he called for facilitating the access of goods to each other’s markets and considering the removal of non-tariff barriers to Vietnamese goods, especially agricultural and aquatic products.

PM Chính recommended New Zealand improve the efficiency of the Inter-governmental Committee and the mechanisms of dialogue between the two countries’ governments and business communities, while stepping up connectivity with Vietnamese firms.

He said the ANZBC should take the role of a bridge linking the two countries’ governments and businesses.

He also asked New Zealand businesses to boost investment in Việt Nam through programmes and projects in many sectors, including green economy, digital economy, circular economy, knowledge-based economy, science - technology, innovation, electronics and semiconductor, new energy.

There are about 15,000 Vietnamese people in New Zealand, and many work in trade and investment. Given the fact, the PM suggested New Zealand continue supporting and facilitating Vietnamese companies to operate fruitfully in the country so that they can further engage in global supply chains.

He expressed his hope that economic, investment, and trade cooperation will remain an important pillar of bilateral relations and provide fresh impetus to the two countries' growth.

On grounds of the motto “interests harmonised, risks shared”, Việt Nam will spare no efforts to safeguard the interests and rights of businesses and create the best conditions for foreign companies, including those from New Zealand, to invest and do business in the country. — VNS