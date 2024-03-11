Submit Release
News Search

There were 318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,047 in the last 365 days.

Gov’t gives nod to investment in Đông Anh IP, Hà Nội

VIETNAM, March 11 -  

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái last week signed Decision 221/QĐ-TTg approving the policy of investment in developing and operating the infrastructure system of Đông Anh Industrial Park, Hà Nội, with a total investment of nearly VNĐ6.4 trillion (US$256.5 million).

Vietnam Construction and Import – Export Joint Stock Corporation (Vinaconex) is the project’s developer.

Đông Anh IP will spread over 299.45ha in Nguyên Khê, Xuân Nộn, Thuỵ Lâm and Liên Hà communes, and Đông Anh Town, in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội.

The project will have two phases. The first phase will develop 179.1 ha and the second phase, 120.35 ha.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is responsible for evaluating the investment policies and performing State management following the established laws.

The municipal People’s Committee is in charge of ensuring the accuracy of the project’s information and consistency with existing planning.

Consideration will be given to allocating land in Đông Anh IP for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The municipal authorities will develop and supervise land clearance and compensation, as well as land use, following the established regulations.

There are 10 IPs in Hà Nội with a total area of more than 1,300 ha, nine of which are under operation with the occupancy rate of 100 per cent. — VNS

You just read:

Gov’t gives nod to investment in Đông Anh IP, Hà Nội

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more