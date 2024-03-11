Gov’t gives nod to investment in Đông Anh IP, Hà Nội

VIETNAM, March 11 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái last week signed Decision 221/QĐ-TTg approving the policy of investment in developing and operating the infrastructure system of Đông Anh Industrial Park, Hà Nội, with a total investment of nearly VNĐ6.4 trillion (US$256.5 million).

Vietnam Construction and Import – Export Joint Stock Corporation (Vinaconex) is the project’s developer.

Đông Anh IP will spread over 299.45ha in Nguyên Khê, Xuân Nộn, Thuỵ Lâm and Liên Hà communes, and Đông Anh Town, in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội.

The project will have two phases. The first phase will develop 179.1 ha and the second phase, 120.35 ha.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is responsible for evaluating the investment policies and performing State management following the established laws.

The municipal People’s Committee is in charge of ensuring the accuracy of the project’s information and consistency with existing planning.

Consideration will be given to allocating land in Đông Anh IP for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The municipal authorities will develop and supervise land clearance and compensation, as well as land use, following the established regulations.

There are 10 IPs in Hà Nội with a total area of more than 1,300 ha, nine of which are under operation with the occupancy rate of 100 per cent. — VNS