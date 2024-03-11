Zida Wearable OAB Neuromodulation Device Receives Medicare Coverage
Zida’s wearable “Control Sock”, the first FDA approved home-care treatment for OAB and incontinence will be reimbursable by Medicare from April 1st 2024.
The Zida Wearable Neuromodulation system provides a more convenient therapy option for OAB that does not require frequent office visits or surgery.”GAINSVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zida LLC announced today that CMS has granted the Zida Control Sock Medicare reimbursement using a newly created HCPC code. Thus making this revolutionary device accessible to all Medicare beneficiaries in the U.S. The Zida Control Sock delivers effective neuromodulation therapy transcutaneously and provides a minimally-invasive homecare treatment for Overactive Bladder (OAB).
CMS has established a new HCPCS Level II code E0736, “Transcutaneous tibial nerve stimulator” to describe ZIDA Wearable Neuromodulation control unit.
Zida’s non-invasive therapy option is easy-to-use and does not require specialist training. Similarly, Zida provides a new option for general practitioners to achieve meaningful results for their patients. The Zida Control Sock can either be used as a stand-alone treatment option or in conjunction with standard first and second-line therapies.
In a double blind, placebo controlled clinical study, Zida’s patented device demonstrated 80% efficacy in treating symptoms of OAB with a 71% reduction in episodes of incontinence and 62% reduction in episodes of urinary urgency.
The Zida Control Sock delivers transcutaneous stimulation via seamlessly knit electrodes into a cotton sock. The sock ensures the correct placement of the active embedded electrodes to stimulate the tibial nerve. Zida's ability to consistently provide proper electrode placement and its decades of textile experience are core competencies of the Zida team.
According to Dr. Edward Janosko, A Yale Medical Graduate, former President, Southeastern Section, American Urological Association, in private practice for over 40 years, “the Zida Wearable Neuromodulation system provides a more convenient therapy option for OAB that does not require frequent office visits or surgery.” He adds that this non-invasive treatment “closes a gap in the market” that is otherwise dominated by pharmaceutical options.
Isaac Oppenheim, CEO of Zida, says, “patients are finding it much simpler to treat OAB with effective neuromodulation therapy at home, rather than making a dozen visits to the doctor’s office. It is our mission to bring the OAB market into the 21st century in order to truly help patients manage this dreadful disease. Medicare coverage is the first critical step toward achieving that goal.”
The total addressable OAB market in the US is worth over $9.2 annually and has a patient population of over 42 million Americans and 200 million worldwide. Most patients suffering from Overactive Bladder use pharmaceuticals and the bar for clinical success for drugs and devices treating OAB is 50% symptom improvement. Zida’s vision is to bring patients as close to 100% improvement as possible.
In product trials, patients have been impressed with the results. According to Kim, age 57, “Since using the Zida Control Sock I feel more confident that I can make it to the bathroom, so I am less hurried. At night when it is physically harder for me to get up, I have found I can get to my commode without urinating on the floor or myself. I also find that I urinate less often.”
Juanita, age 65, says that she “appreciates the difference the sock has made,” adding that “I have less urgencies, less of those running-in-the-house accidents, and less ‘DEPENDS.’”
About Zida, LLC.
Zida Therapeutics is the exclusive worldwide distributor of the Zida Wearable Neuromodulation system. Zida Therapeutics team includes world-leading practitioners of neuromodulation, paired with successful entrepreneurs who have significant product development, marketing and financial management experience.
