PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 8, 2024 Bong Go gives support to struggling residents in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; champions support for the poor Senator Christopher "Bong Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor, reaffirmed his continued efforts to assist the local community, particularly in enhancing its livelihood sector. In a video message during his Malasakit Team's visit to the "Footwear Capital of the North," Gapan City, Nueva Ecija, on Thursday, March 7, Go, who is an adopted son of the province, emphasized the significance of supporting the livelihood sector to ensure the city's economic vitality and sustainability. Gapan City, with its rich heritage in shoe-making, has long been a focal point for tourists and investors alike, Go cited. Go then highlighted the significance of Republic Act 11960, also known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, legislation he co-sponsored and was one of the authors in the Senate. This Act promotes local entrepreneurship and economic development by spotlighting unique products from various towns, such as Gapan City's footwear industry. The OTOP program fosters national pride in Filipino-made products while providing small-scale producers with avenues to expand their market reach. By focusing on local specialties, the program aims to elevate the livelihood of communities and contribute to the country's overall economic progress. "Hindi lamang ito tungkol sa pag-angat ng MSMEs. Ito'y pagkakataon para sa bawat Pilipino, kahit saan man sila naroroon, na magtagumpay sa negosyo," he elaborated. "When communities lead product development, we see more sustainable and culturally relevant outcomes. This is what OTOP aims to achieve," Go added. The relief activity was held for 930 disadvantaged residents at Galing sa Puso (GP) Partylist Headquarters. Go's Malasakit Team provided shirts, shoes, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients. Meanwhile, through the efforts of GP Partylist Representative Jose Gay Padiernos, the beneficiaries received financial assistance from the government. To further contribute to the province's development, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported the construction of the Amphitheater at the Talavera National High School; the rehabilitation of roads in Aliaga, Cabiao, Gabaldon, General Tinio, General Mamerto Natividad, Pantabangan, Zaragoza Talavera, and Cabanatuan City; construction of flood mitigation structures in General Tinio, Quezon, San Antonio, and Zaragoza; construction of multipurpose buildings in Gabaldon, Sta. Rosa and Cabanatuan City; reconstruction of the Llanera public market; rehabilitation of the Baloc public market; and installation of streetlights in Zaragoza. To ensure that medical assistance programs by the government are within reach, Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018. It was later institutionalized under RA 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where Filipinos can conveniently access medical assistance programs that the concerned agencies offer. Malasakit Centers in the province are located at Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital, Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC) in Cabanatuan City, and Talavera General Hospital in Talavera. To date, 160 Malasakit Centers nationwide have helped more than ten million Filipinos. Go also emphasized the significance of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, for which he was the principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate. This Act has been a cornerstone in the Marcos administration's healthcare legislative priorities, as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan for 2023 to 2028. There are specialty centers inside PJGMRMC that provide burn, trauma, and eye care. Other specialty centers, such as cardiovascular care, renal and transplant care, lung care, orthopedic care, mental health, neonatal care, cancer care, geriatric care, and dermatology care, will also be established inside the said hospital. The senator also supported the funding for Super Health Centers nationwide, including the nine such centers in the province.