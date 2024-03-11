PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 9, 2024 Helping calamity-hit communities rebuild and recover, Bong Go visits typhoon victims in Malita, Davao Occidental as he advocates for stronger disaster resilience measures After leading the launch of the 160th Malasakit Center in Davao Occidental General Hospital, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go then distributed aid in Malita town on Friday, March 8, for recovering victims of a typhoon that devastated the area. Senator Go expressed his gratitude to Mayor Bradly Bautista, Vice Mayor Estafanie Bautista-Dumama, Councilor Girly Licuan, among others, for their relentless efforts to support affected communities. He highlighted the unity and collaborative spirit necessary for overcoming the challenges posed by natural calamities. "Huwag kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang kami ang dapat ang magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan ninyo kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Hindi ko sasayangin ang oras na ibinigay ninyo sa akin," expressed Go. "Pareho lang tayong Bisaya. Ako taga-Davao ako, magkapitbahay lang naman tayo. Walang masasayang na oras, magtatrabaho ako para sa mga Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya," Go underscored. Held at the municipal gymnasium, a total of 220 Typhoon Paeng victims were given rice packs, meals, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball from Go's office. There were also select recipients of bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and watches. Meanwhile, representatives from the National Housing Authority likewise extended necessary housing assistance to further help the victims rebuild their homes. "Mga kababayan, nandirito rin ang atin NHA para sa programang EHAP. Bibigyan kayo ng pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa. Ito yung programa na matagal ko nang isinulong para patuloy na matulungan ang mga nasunugan, nabahaan, at nasira na mga bahay para makapagtayo ulit at makapag-umpisa ulit," said Go. "Palakpakan natin ang ating NHA. Itong programang EHAP, kapag nabigay na sainyo ang tulong, mayroon lang akong pakiusap sa inyo, ibili ninyo ng gamit pampaayos ng inyong bahay bilang iyon ang layunin ng programang ito," he stressed. Go also stressed the importance of enhancing the country's disaster resilience. As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, he has been a vocal advocate for legislation aimed at strengthening the Philippines' capacity to manage and mitigate the impacts of disasters. One key legislative measure Senator Go has been pushing for is Senate Bill No. 188, which proposes the establishment of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). This proposed bill seeks to centralize and streamline disaster management efforts across the country, focusing on three crucial areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and building forward better. The creation of the DDR is envisioned to lead to more coordinated and efficient disaster management, ensuring that the government's response to natural disasters is swift, effective, and comprehensive. By consolidating the responsibilities related to disaster resilience under a single department, the bill aims to enhance the nation's ability to withstand and recover from the adverse effects of calamities. Furthermore, Go highlighted SBN. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. This proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in provinces and municipalities. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill that Go filed earlier, these centers will serve as safe refuges for disaster victims, equipped with essential services such as adequate sanitation, medicine, and provisions to ensure the well-being and comfort of evacuees, especially children. To further help the town, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of slope protection in Barangay Pangian and Lacaron. He also backed the funding for streetlight installation in Brgy. Felis. Lastly, he also helped in funding medical equipment for Davao Occidental General Hospital. Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged those with health issues to visit the newly opened Malasakit Center at Davao Occidental General Hospital, which is ready to assist poor patients with their medical-related expenses. Furthermore, through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers, including three in the province. "Mga kababayan ko nandito ako para makatulong sa inyo, makatulong sa mga pasyente, makatulong sa mga mahihirap, makatulong sa mga hospital, makatulong sa mga proyekto, at makapag-iwan ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati," Go expressed. "Basta kaya ng aking katawan pupuntahan ko kayo para makapagserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Hindi ko matitiis na nakaupo lang sa opisina habang ang mga kababayan natin ay nangangailangan ng tulong. Pupuntahan ko kayo at bukas ang aking opisina para sa Pilipino lalo na sa mga mahihirap nating mga kababayan," he reaffirmed. Go also attended the Davao Occidental's 1st Provincial Youth Summit in the town later that day.