March 8, 2024 Legarda: Properly implement pro-women laws In celebration of International Women's Day, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda stressed the importance of properly implementing laws that advance women's rights. "It is time for us to provide more opportunities for women in education, the workplace, entrepreneurship, rural development, governance, and leadership roles," stressed Legarda during her keynote speech at the International Women's Day Celebration hosted by UN Women and the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) in Taguig City today. "However, despite progress, women continue to encounter persistent challenges due to gender stereotypes that hinder their access to equal opportunities in employment and financial stability," lamented Legarda. Legarda cited a report from the United Nations, which states that closing gender gaps in employment has the potential in increasing gross domestic product per capita by 20%. In addition, the International Labour Organization reported that addressing the gaps in care services and policies could create almost 300 million jobs by 2035. Women have been handed the responsibility of doing household tasks such as cooking, caregiving, cleaning, and laundry, which often go unrecognized and uncompensated. "It is high time for us to acknowledge and appreciate the significant burden of unpaid care and domestic work predominantly shouldered by women in our society," asserted the lawmaker. Because of this, the four-term senator filed Senate Bill No. 1648 or the proposed Unpaid Care Workers Welfare law that sought to challenge traditional family structures and gender norms, and make Filipinos realize their fair share of household and caregiving duties. As a staunch advocate for promotion and protection of women's rights, Legarda has enacted landmark laws advancing women's rights in the Philippines such as the Magna Carta of Women law, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Law, the Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act, and the 105-Day Expanded Maternity Leave Law. "Let us continue to work together to break barriers and biases, challenge norms, and create a society where every person, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to thrive and realize their full potential," said Legarda. "By investing in equality, we are investing in a future of gender-inclusive prosperity for all," she added.