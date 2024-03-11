Legarda expresses hope for future of food production

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda today said that the future of food will depend not only on the type of food consumed but also on its production process and how it is taken.

Legarda, a notable environmental advocate, reiterated her commitment as a steward of culinary heritage and advocate for sustainable food systems.

"The economic viability and sustainability of our food production system are at risk as we confront the challenges of a shifting climate landscape," Legarda said during her keynote speech at the Center for Culinary Arts, University of the Philippines Bonifacio Global City (UP-BGC) today.

"The implications are dire--economic losses, productivity disruptions, and food insecurity. All these will drive people further into poverty and cause setbacks for those who have managed to lift themselves out of it," she added.

According to the latest United Nations report on the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, the Philippines has the highest number of moderately or severely food-insecure people in Southeast Asia, with 50.9 million people without constant access to adequate food in 2022.

Ironically, despite an estimated 691 to 783 million people facing hunger in 2022, millions of tons of food are discarded.

Recognizing the connection among climate, food, water, biodiversity, and heritage, the veteran solon has pursued a multifaceted approach to addressing the challenges facing the country's food systems.

"I've been actively supporting the Slow Food movement, recognizing food's significance beyond mere sustenance, as a way to embrace a low-carbon lifestyle and sustainable culture," asserted Legarda.

The senator introduced proposed measures on food security and heritage, such as the Philippine Culinary Heritage Bill, Food Forest Gardening bill, and the Zero Food Waste Act.

The four-term senator also pushed the passage of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act, which recognizes gastronomy as a creative industry.