March 9, 2024 Every province in Davao Region now equipped with a Malasakit Center after the launch of the country's 160th Malasakit Center in Davao Occidental The launch of the 160th Malasakit Center at Davao Occidental General Hospital in Malita on March 8, which Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended, ensures that each province within the Davao Region is now home to at least one Malasakit Center, marking a milestone in the country's efforts to provide accessible medical assistance to those in need particularly poor and indigent patients. Aside from the newly opened center in Davao Occidental, the Malasakit Centers, a brainchild of Go, are strategically located across the region: at the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital in Digos City; the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City; the Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City, Davao del Norte; the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City; and Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital with branches in Laak, Montevista, Maragusan, and Pantukan. This underscores the extensive reach and accessibility of the Malasakit Centers, ensuring that residents from all provinces in the Davao Region have access to a unified system of government assistance for healthcare needs. There are now 41 Malasakit Centers in Mindanao, six located in the Davao Region. There are also 89 in Luzon and 40 in Visayas. Another Malasakit Center is set to be launched on March 11 in the Joni Villanueva Hospital in Bocaue, Bulacan to increase the total number to 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Go, who is also the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and recognized as the father of the Malasakit Centers, reiterated his commitment to the Filipino people, stressing that the centers embody the principle that no Filipino should be left behind, especially in accessing medical care. "Basta Pilipino ka po, qualified ka sa Malasakit Center. At dapat po walang pinipili, para po ito sa mga poor and indigent patients, sa mga helpless at hopeless... dahil pera po ng taumbayan iyan, dapat po ibalik sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng mabilis, maayos at maasahang serbisyo at tulong mula sa gobyerno lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan," said Go. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in covering their hospital costs and lowering them to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito," said Go. According to the DOH, Malasakit centers have collectively assisted over ten million Filipinos since their inception, a testament to their impact and the government's commitment to health and welfare. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.