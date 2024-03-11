Submit Release
Robin Resolution Seeks Probe into Indefinite Suspension of SMNI

March 11, 2024

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Monday filed a resolution seeking a Senate inquiry into the indefinite suspension of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) since December 2023.

In Senate Resolution 960, Padilla sought to have the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, which he chairs, to handle the investigation "in aid of legislation."

"The imposition of baseless suspension orders on SMNI not only constitutes a denial of due process but also an erosion of press freedom," he said in his resolution.

Padilla maintained the National Telecommunications Commission, in its show-cause and suspension orders on SMNI, "failed to indicate the need to suspend the operations of SMNI, much more express how this is necessary to avoid serious and irreparable damage or inconvenience to the public or to private interests."

He added the right of the people to public information "should not be unduly curtailed" because access to information on matters of public concern will help people by giving them a better perspective of vital issues confronting our society.

Also, Padilla noted the Supreme Court - in the case of Chavez vs Gonzales in February 2008 - made clear that freedom of the press is "crucial and so inextricably woven into the right to free speech and free expression, that any attempt to restrict it must be met with an examination so critical that only a danger that is clear and present would be allowed to curtail it."

Resolusyon ni Robin, Iimbestigahan ang 'Indefinite Suspension' ng SMNI

Naghain si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Lunes ng resolusyon na iimbestigahan ang "indefinite suspension" ng Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) mula Disyembre 2023.

Sa Senate Resolution 960, iminungkahi ni Padilla na hawakan ng Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, kung saan siya ang tagapangulo, ang imbestigasyon "in aid of legislation."

"The imposition of baseless suspension orders on SMNI not only constitutes a denial of due process but also an erosion of press freedom," aniya sa kanyang resolusyon.

Dagdag ni Padilla, hindi napatunayan ng National Telecommunications Commission sa show-cause at suspension orders nito sa SMNI, kung bakit kailangang suspindihin ang operasyon ng SMNI, o maipaliwanag man lang kung bakit kailangan ang suspensyon para maiwasan ang "serious and irreparable damage or inconvenience to the public or to private interests."

Ayon din kay Padilla, hindi pwedeng labagin ang karapatan ng mamamayan sa public information, na aniya'y nakakatulong sa publiko sa pamamagitan ng pagbigay ng mabuting pananaw sa mga isyu na umaapekto sa lipunan.

Ipinunto rin ni Padilla na malinaw ang Korte Suprema, sa kaso ng Chavez vs Gonzales noong Pebrero 2008, na mahalaga ang kalayaan ng media - "that any attempt to restrict it must be met with an examination so critical that only a danger that is clear and present would be allowed to curtail it."

