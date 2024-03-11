GTreasury Customer Subway Wins Treasury Management International’s Gold Award for Best TMS Implementation

CHICAGO, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury, payments, and risk management software provider, today announced that Subway has earned Gold for Best TMS Implementation in the Treasury Management International (TMI) Awards. For more than a decade, TMI’s highly competitive global treasury awards have been a respected industry benchmark—highlighting particularly exceptional success among corporate treasury teams.



As one of the world’s largest multinational restaurant franchises, Subway serves millions of guests, every day, at nearly 37,000 global restaurants. The company recently modernized its treasury management system by turning to GTreasury’s solution as a way to streamline critical treasury processes. With GTreasury’s TMS, Subway successfully built a foundational system that transformed the company’s treasury practices and efficiency. From more thorough and faster global banking connectivity to accounting automation to transaction matching, automated reconciliation, and more, Subway’s modernization efforts demonstrate an exemplary treasury strategy.

“Subway is such a great example of the far-reaching and enduring benefits that treasury modernization can have, and how seamless it can be to affect that change,” said Jason Baldree, Chief Customer Officer, GTreasury. “What began with a goal of achieving better cash visibility quickly expanded into payments automation and other quantifiable benefits that made this implementation a runaway success. We congratulate Subway and its treasury team on its vision, execution, and well-deserved Gold in this year’s TMI Awards.”

“We are incredibly proud to be named the Best TMS Implementation of the year by TMI, and very much appreciate the recognition,” said Mike Vinneau, Senior Director of Treasury, Subway. “GTreasury’s technology quickly delivered on its promise, and then some. The difference in our treasury operations is night-and-day following this transformation. I also want to thank our IT group, who was outstanding in making this effort as successful as it was.”

About GTreasury

GTreasury believes there is opportunity in complexity. We connect treasury and finance teams with industry-leading experts, technology solutions and untapped possibility. By simplifying complexity, teams can unleash their organization’s potential to gain strategic advantages and grow. GTreasury helps organizations reach that potential by connecting treasury and digital finance operations through a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management platform and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments, and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals, and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

