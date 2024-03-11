Portable Generators Market projected to reach to USD 4.09 BN by 2030 Driven by Rising Demand for Uninterrupted Power
Portable Generators Market size was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 4.09 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.”TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Portable Generators Market Size was valued at USD 2.65 Billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 4.09 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
The portable generators market is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by a confluence of factors including increasing power outages, growing demand for off-grid power solutions, and the rise of outdoor recreational activities. These compact power sources offer convenience and flexibility, catering to a diverse range of applications spanning emergency backup power for homes, remote worksites, outdoor events, and recreational vehicles. Technological advancements have led to the development of lightweight and efficient portable generators equipped with features such as inverter technology for clean power output and quiet operation, making them an indispensable asset for both residential and commercial users. As resilience becomes a top priority in the face of unpredictable weather events and grid instability, the portable generators market is witnessing steady growth with a proliferation of innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of consumers.
In an era marked by increasing mobility and the quest for self-sufficiency, the portable generators market emerges as a vital enabler of independence and resilience. These compact power solutions offer a lifeline during emergencies, enabling users to maintain essential electrical appliances and devices when grid power is unavailable. Moreover, the advent of advanced battery technologies and hybrid generator systems is reshaping the landscape, offering cleaner and quieter alternatives to traditional combustion-powered generators. From camping enthusiasts seeking reliable power sources in remote locations to homeowners preparing for unforeseen blackouts, the portable generators market is poised to expand its footprint as consumers prioritize preparedness and seek versatile power solutions that adapt to their diverse lifestyles.
Market Report scope:
Portable generators are a convenient and reliable source of power that can be used in various settings, from power outages to camping trips and outdoor events. These generators come in different sizes and power outputs, providing versatility for a wide range of applications. Factors such as fuel type, power output, runtime, and noise level play a crucial role in choosing the right portable generator. The increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply, coupled with rising infrastructural activity and tremendous growth in urbanization, is likely to propel the industry outlook. Harsh weather conditions, such as heavy rains, heatwaves, storms, hurricanes, and fog, create the need for backup power supply. Portable generators find applications in camping, tailgating, and recreational vehicles, thanks to features like long runtime and efficient fuel capacity.
Market Analysis:
The rise in power outages due to extreme weather conditions and aging power infrastructure, particularly in developed countries, is a significant driving factor for the portable generators market. The vulnerable electrical infrastructure in the US, susceptible to unpredictable power failures, has prompted increased investments in backup power solutions. Millions of people worldwide lack access to electricity, primarily in emerging economies with deficient grid infrastructure. Portable generators serve as a reliable power supply for residential, commercial spaces, and SMEs in these regions. The demand for portable generators is further fueled by the need for a consistent power supply in remote areas and locations where grid power is unavailable.
Key plyers
• Yamaha Motor Corporation
• Honda
• Generac Power Systems
• Briggs & Stratton Corporation
• Kohler Co.
• Caterpillar Inc.
• Champion Power Equipment
• Cummins Inc.
• Duromax Power Equipment
• Honeywell International
Segment Analysis:
By Product Type
On the Basis Of product type gasoline generator segment dominated the market Because of affordability, versatility, and convenience. Gasoline generators are budget-friendly and applicable in various settings, making them a popular choice. The gaseous generator segment is poised for rapid growth, driven by lower emissions, fuel efficiency, and reliability. Natural gas generators are environmentally friendly and more fuel-efficient, contributing to their increasing popularity.
By Power Range:
The low power generator segment also led the market, primarily used for residential and commercial purposes, offering reliable backup power for essential appliances. The medium power generator segment is expected to grow significantly, catering to the demand for reliable backup power in businesses and organizations, especially in remote locations.
By Applications
The emergency segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by the need for reliable backup power during outages. Portable generators designed for emergencies are compact and portable, catering to residential and commercial settings. The prime/continuous segment is projected to expand moderately, serving the construction, oil and gas, and critical facility sectors.
By End-User
The residential segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by the increasing frequency of severe weather events and the growing demand for easy-to-use and portable generators. The industrial segment is expected to grow moderately, catering to industries that require continuous operations, such as manufacturing and data centers.
Regional Development:
The Asia Pacific region led the portable generator market in 2022 with a revenue share of 34.65%. The region's growing population, demand for reliable power sources, and a robust manufacturing sector contribute to its dominance. Additionally, investments in renewable energy sources have made portable generators essential backup power sources in the face of inconsistent renewable power.
North America is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to the increased demand for reliable power sources, particularly during weather-related power outages. The rising frequency of natural disasters and the need for portable and convenient power sources further propel the market in the United States.
Key Takeaways:
Growing urbanization and infrastructural activity drive demand for portable generators.
Rising weather-related disruptions boost the need for reliable backup power solutions.
Gasoline generators dominate the market, with affordability and versatility as key factors.
The Asia Pacific region maintains leadership with a robust manufacturing sector.
Recent Developments:
In February 2023, Caterpillar launched the XQ330 mobile diesel generator with low noise levels and rental-ready features.
April 2022 saw Honda India Power Products entering the marine outboard motors category.
Generac Power Systems redesigned Powermate portable generators in March 2021, offering a comprehensive line-up for diverse needs.
