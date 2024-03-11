Public Enterprises confirms Minister Pravin Gordhan’s intention to retire following elections

DPE confirms Minister Pravin Gordhan’s intention to retire following the elections

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) can confirm that Minister Pravin Gordhan has expressed his intention to retire from active politics when the term of the current administration comes to an end following the elections.

Minister Gordhan has led the Department of Public Enterprises since 2018, a tenure that followed a string of other critical leadership roles he previously held in government since the advent of our democracy 30 years ago.

This announcement that the Minister intends to retire from active politics following the upcoming elections is emblematic of the Minister’s desire to be candid so that all critical constituencies that relate to his current portfolio are sufficiently informed of his plans.

Secondly, the announcement is intended to set in motion processes to ensure a smooth transition for the Minister and the Department as it is often the case at the end of every administration.

Minister Gordhan thanks the Acting Director-General and staff of DPE; the boards and management and employees of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and all other stakeholders for their collaboration and contribution to reforming and rebuilding.

