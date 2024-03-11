Gauteng Health announces appointment of three CEOs for academic hospitals

Gauteng academic hospitals get new CEOs

The Gauteng Department of Health is pleased to announce the appointment of three Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for academic hospitals, namely, Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital (DGMAH), Steve Biko Academic Hospital (SBAH), and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH).

The newly appointed CEOs assumed their roles on the 1st of March 2024, marking a significant step towards strengthening the Department’s governance system and ensuring that there is capable leadership across healthcare facilities in the province.

MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko congratulated the newly appointed CEOs, emphasising the importance of their role in driving the mandate to provide quality healthcare services.

"I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Dr Nthabiseng Makgana (CHBAH), Dr Lehlohonolo Majake (SBAH) and Dr Fhatuwani Mbara (DGMAH) for their appointments to serve in our academic hospitals. These positions carry a great responsibility in ensuring the delivery of excellent healthcare services to the people of Gauteng," stated MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Academic hospitals hold a vital place in the public healthcare landscape, serving as centres of excellence in medical education, research, and patient care. These institutions render highly specialised services and play a crucial role in training the next generation of healthcare professionals, providing them with hands-on experience and guidance from experienced physicians and healthcare experts.

The appointment of these CEOs comes at a crucial time as GDoH prepares for the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI). MEC Nkomo- Ralehoko further highlighted the significance of capable leaders in achieving the goals set by the NHI.

"As we ready ourselves for the implementation of the NHI, it is imperative that we have capable leaders at the helm of our academic hospitals. Their expertise and strategic vision will play a vital role in advancing our healthcare system, promoting equity, and improving access to quality healthcare services for all," added MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.



In addition to the appointment of the CEOs, the GDoH has also appointed the Deputy Director General and Chief Director of Infrastructure, the Chief Information Officer, Chief Director for Health Economics and Finance and several other senior management services employees at a director level. These key positions will contribute to acerating the delivery of services to communities and to strengthening the healthcare system in Gauteng.

