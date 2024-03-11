Aktia Bank Plc

Press Release

11 March 2024 at 9.30 a.m.

Aktia clarifies its strategic priorities and targets – employee experience added as part of the strategy

“Empowering employee experience” has been added as one of the strategic priorities. At the same time, the wording of the strategic targets has been clarified.

After the change, Aktia's strategic priorities will be the following: Excellent customer experience, Empowering employee experience, Win in wealth management, and Growth among customers who are willing to increase their wealth.

“The employees are our most important resource, the key role of which must also be reflected in the company's strategy. The commitment and wellbeing of our employees is a prerequisite for an excellent customer experience, profitable growth, and the success of the entire company. A team that feels good is a winning team,” says CEO Juha Hammarén.

Aktia’s long-term financial objectives will be updated in autumn 2024.

Read about the strategy on our website https://www.aktia.com/en/investors/aktia-as-an-investment/strategy

