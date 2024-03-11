North West Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs signs implementation protocols with municipalities for improved performance, 11 Mar

Head of North West Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs – COGTA, Dr Ben Bole is to lead the signing of Implementation Protocols between the department and Bojanala Platinum District Municipality and its local municipalities to ensure accountability and improved performance.



Chapter 3 of the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act provides for organs of state to enter into an implementation protocol as an Agreement where the implementation of a policy, the exercise of a statutory power, the performance of a statutory function or the provision of a service depends on the participation of organs of state in different spheres of government to achieve a government objective.



The signing of protocols, which will also be done next week in other districts, follows the One-on-One Engagement Sessions the department had with all municipalities in the province earlier this year, to provide support and strengthen their capacity to manage their own affairs in terms of Section 154 of the Constitution.



The signing of the protocols will be held as follows:

Date: Monday, 11 March 2024

Venue: Bojanala Platinum District Municipality Chambers – Rustenburg

Time: 10h00am



Members of the media are invited to engage the Head of Department Dr Ben Bole on the implementation protocols, improved municipality performance plans, interventions in municipalities across the province and local government turn-around strategy. Members of the media can confirm their attendance with Thebeetsile Keameditse – 079 888 7564.



For further enquiries, please contact

Dineo Thapelo

Cell: 072 218 2559

Email: dthapelo@nwpg.gov.za