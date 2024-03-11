ASML publishes agenda Annual General Meeting 2024

Submit Release
Veldhoven, the Netherlands, March 11, 2024 – Today, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published the agenda for the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held in ASML’s Twinscan Auditorium in Veldhoven on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, starting at 14:00 CET.

The AGM will be organized in a hybrid format. Shareholders may attend the AGM in person or virtually.

The agenda with the explanatory notes and other meeting documents are available on ASML’s website asml.com/agm2024.

  

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML’s more than 42,400 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at www.asml.com.

 

