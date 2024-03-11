President Cyril Ramaphosa co-chairs 2nd session of South Africa–Ghana Bi-National Commission, 12 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 12 March 2024, co-chair the Second Session of the South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission (BNC) with His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.

The BNC will be preceded by a Ministerial Meeting on Monday, 11 March, and will conclude with a Business Forum on 12 March.

The Bi-National will take place at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s OR Tambo Building in Rietondale, Pretoria, while the Business Forum will be held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

The relationship between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Ghana has grown exponentially over the years.

Cooperation between our two countries has been elevated from a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) that is held at a Ministerial level to a Bi-National Commission, presided over by the two Heads of State and Government.

The second session of the Commission will consist of the following Sectoral Committees:

Political and Diplomatic Committee: foreign affairs, international relations and cooperation

Defence and Security Committee: Defence, police, state security, and immigration

Social Committee: Health, education, gender, social development, training, science, innovation,

Sustainable Development Committee: Forestry, fisheries, environment, land, rural development, agriculture

Economic Committee: Mining, energy, transport, trade, industrial development, maritime

The BNC sets out to strengthen and consolidate cooperation between the two countries and exchange views on developments in their respective regions, particularly in the areas of peace, security, and economic development.

Furthermore, the BNC will follow up on progress in the implementation of the decisions taken during the inaugural session that was held in December 2021.

The Business Forum will bring together companies and entrepreneurs from South Africa and Ghana with the aim of deepening trade and mutual investment and leveraging the opportunities created within the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Expanded trade and investment will stimulate growth and job creation in both countries and facilitate closer people-to-people interaction between the two nations.

President Ramaphosa will lead a delegation comprising Ministers Naledi Pandor of International Relations and Cooperation; Thandi Modise of Defence and Military Veterans, Thoko Didiza of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development; Blade Nzimande of Higher Education, Science and Innovation; and Ebrahim Patel of Trade, Industry and Competition.



The delegation is also expected to include Ministers Gwede Mantashe of Mineral Resources and Energy; Sindisiwe Chikunga of Transport; Patricia de Lille of Tourism; Aaron Motsoaledi of Home Affairs; Ronald Lamola of Justice and Constitutional Development, Barbara Creecy of Fisheries, Forestry and Environment, Mamoloko Kubayi of Human Settlements and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

Media are invited to cover the Second Session of the BNC as follows:



Date: Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Time: 08h00

Venue: The Department of International Relations and Cooperation, OR Tambo Building, Pretoria

Media is also invited to cover the Business Forum as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Time: 14h00

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand.



Members of the media wishing to cover the sessions are requested to forward their names -

For the BNC: - fill in the Excel form attached and return to Makungu Mbetse on makungu@presidency.gov.za / 079 788 3077. Fill it up until column Q

For the Business Forum: fill in the attached form and submit to Phumzile Kotane on pkotane@thedtic.gov.za / 071 462 8246. Fill it up until column Q

NB: Media RSVPs must be submitted by 15h00 today, Friday, 08 March 2024.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za

