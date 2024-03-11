Electoral Commission on nominations of candidates for national and provincial elections 2024

The period for parties and independents candidates to submit their nomination details to participate in the upcoming national and provincial elections closed yesterday, Friday 8 March 2024 at 17h00.

Most submissions were made online with only about five (5) submissions being submitted manually at the office of the Commission. Preliminary indications are that one hundred and fifteen parties (115) have made submissions to contest seats in the National Assembly. Early indications are that all the fourteen (14) parties currently represented in the National Assembly have made submissions to contest seats in the National Assembly and at least one region.

One hundred and one (101) parties that are unrepresented (without seats in the National Assembly or provincial legislature) had also made submissions to contest at the cut off time. Similarly, sixteen (16) submissions have been received from independent candidates (candidates that are not nominated by a political party).

In respect of provinces, at least ninety-three (93) unrepresented parties have made submissions in addition to eleven (11) independent candidates and the fourteen (14) parties currently represented.

Work is currently underway to verify the submissions for compliance. In terms of the law a party submission must contain a list of candidates accompanied by payment of the applicable deposit for it to be compliant. In respect of unrepresented parties, the submission



must in addition be accompanied by proof that the requisite number of signatures have been uploaded on the nomination portal by capturing the identity numbers of the supporters. The actual document containing the signatures must also have been uploaded onto the portal or alternatively delivered to the national office of the Commission by the cut off time.

The requirements for independents candidates are that a prescribed nomination form must be submitted by the cut off time accompanied by the prescribed form confirming that the candidate has submitted the requisite number of signatures by capturing the identity numbers of supporters on the nomination portal and paying the relevant deposit. The actual document containing the signatures of supporters must also have been uploaded onto the nomination portal or alternatively delivered to the national office of the Commission by the cut off time. Failure by a party or independent candidate to comply with any of these foundation nomination requirements cannot be remedied and will result in the disqualification of the party or independent candidate.

There are additional administrative requirements that parties and independents candidates must comply with that are not fatal to the submissions. For example, where a party or independent candidate has not submitted supporting documents like acceptance of nomination form, a declaration by a candidate that they are not disqualified from standing for election or declaration that a candidate is registered to vote within a province in which they stand as a candidate. In these instances, the Commission will by 18 March 2024 inform the nominating parties and independent candidates to comply. Parties and independent candidates will have up to 17h00 on 20 March 2024 to comply.

On 22 March 2024, the Commission will notify parties of candidates who appear on multiple lists (a candidate whose name appears on more than one party list or who while nominated by a party also stands as an independent candidate). Nominating parties will have until 17h00 on 25 March 2024, to either replace or confirm the candidate nominated by more than one party.

On 26 and 27 March 2024, the Commission will open the list of candidates for inspection at its network of national, provincial and municipal offices. The accompanying documents will be available for inspection at the national office of the Commission. A person who intends to raise an objection to the candidature of a nominated candidate must do so by 17h00 on



27 March 2024. A person, candidate or party that is aggrieved by the decision of the Commission in respect to an objection raised against a candidate may appeal to the Electoral Court by 2 April 2024.

The process of candidate nomination will culminate with the compilation of list of parties and candidates who will contest the elections on 10 April 2024. This will trigger the ballot generation and printing project.

Unauthorised disclosure of candidate lists

The Commission has become aware of lists of candidates related to two political parties, the ANC and MK Party that have been circulated or disclosed in a manner not authorised. Further, the Commission confirms that it has received correspondence from one of the affected parties i.e., the African National Congress.

Indications are that the data emanated from internal system generated reports within the Commission. To this end, the Commission has directed an enquiry to establish the circumstances and identity of the source of the unauthorised disclosure. To the extent that the disclosed documents also contain personal information of data subjects, the Commission has reported the incident to the Information Regulator in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act.

