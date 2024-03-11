Minister Barbara Creecy: Launch of 3rd National Status of Biological Invasives and their management

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy, officially launches the 3rd National Status of Biological Invasives and their management at Pretoria National Botanical Gardens, 8 March 2024

It is my privilege today to launch this very important scientific report: The third national Status of Biological Invasions and their Management in South Africa which comes after the launch of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES’) report on Invasive Alien Species and their Control in September last year. The timing of this publication strategically positions South Africa to learn from the IPBES process and to support the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), and the White Paper on Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa’s Biodiversity. Target 6 of the GBF, calls for the reduction of invasive alien species by at least 50 percent by 2030, especially in priority sites such as islands.

The global objectives resonate with Section 24 of our Constitution which states that everyone has a right to an environment that is not harmful to their health and wellbeing, and to have the environment protected for the benefit of current and future generations. South Africa’s National Biodiversity Assessment and the IPBES global assessment on biodiversity, revealed that alien and invasive species are one of the main direct drivers of biodiversity loss.

The findings of this report paint a sobering picture. South Africa is confronted with a multitude of invasive species that have taken root in our ecosystems, altering native habitats, outcompeting indigenous species, and disrupting essential ecological processes. These invaders, introduced through human activities such as trade and travel, have demonstrated their ability to spread rapidly and wreak havoc on our fragile ecosystems.

It is essential to recognise that the impacts of biological invasions extend beyond the realm of biodiversity alone. They have far-reaching consequences on our economy, agriculture, water resources and public health. Invasive species can devastate agricultural lands, leading to reduced crop yields and increased production costs. They can also impair water quality, clog waterways, and impact our ability to access clean drinking water. Additionally, some invasive species pose risks to human health by acting as carriers of diseases or causing allergic reactions.

The scientific report we are launching today makes several important points in this regard. For example:

The research shows that new alien species continue to arrive every year through several different pathways. Over the last decade (2013–2022), 32 new alien species were either illegally or accidentally introduced, a rate of approximately three introductions per year. This is slightly lower than the numbers seen for 2010–2019 which were an average of about four new species introduced per year.

Ladies and gentleman,

Invasive species, in particular trees and freshwater fishes, have significantly negative impacts on people and nature across the country by reducing South Africa’s water resources, degrading pasturelands, and exacerbating wildfires. For example, in mountain catchments, we are seeing pine trees using up water, increasing the intensity of fires, and crowding out biodiversity. Alien freshwater fishes are invading South Africa and reducing the diversity of our native fishes and other aquatic organisms.

Moreover, invasive species are devastating the unique and sensitive biodiversity of the Prince Edward Islands. For the first time, this report provides a separate assessment of the status of biological invasions and their management on the islands. Although these islands are part of South Africa, their remote location and unique biodiversity warrant a separate assessment. Biological invasions are the main threat to biodiversity on the islands. The findings show that there are 44 alien species on Marion Island, over half of which are invasive, while there are eight alien species present on Prince Edward Island, all of which are invasive.

In the age of climate change and global warming, invasive species also have the potential to exacerbate our vulnerability to phenomena such as wildfires and flooding. For example, some alien plant species such as pine trees are highly flammable, whilst others clog up our estuaries and watercourses that act as natural mitigation against flooding and cyclones.

The critical question is, what are we doing to address this enormous challenge?

It is important to stress at the outset that our country is recognised as a global leader in invasion science. South Africa is one of a few countries to have an institute dedicated to researching, monitoring, and reporting on issues relating to the conservation and sustainable use of our biodiversity. Research has been a foundation pillar of our work against biological invasions.

This pillar is led by SANBI, with key partners including the Department of Science and Innovation’s National Research Foundation’s Centre of Excellence for Invasion Biology at Stellenbosch University, as well as the Centre for Biological Control at Rhodes University, which is funded by DFFE’s Environmental Programmes Branch. In addition, we have supported numerous research institutions and networks dedicated to studying invasive species and developing innovative management techniques. Moreover, our partnerships with international organisations and neighbouring countries have strengthened our collective ability to combat this shared threat.

South Africa has an innovative regulatory system to address biological invasions with decisions being more directly informed by the available scientific evidence. For example, all legal introductions of new alien species require import permits and are issued only if the risks are demonstrated to be sufficiently low. In addition, the new National Border Management Authority has committed to improving the prevention of illegal and accidental introductions.

The South African government invested over 1.5 billion Rand to address biological invasions between 2020-2022; targeting priority areas, such as strategic water source areas, protected areas, and biodiversity hotspots. These interventions have also created much-needed employment especially in rural areas. Several notable initiatives by NGOs raised over 180 million Rand from the private sector to fund the control of invasive freshwater fishes and alien plants in the water catchments around Cape Town. This model could be replicated across other catchments and priority areas.

Biological invasions on the Prince Edward Islands are being addressed through effective biosecurity and on-island management. The house mouse is the most harmful alien species on Marion Island. The mice feed on plants, invertebrates, and endangered seabirds. They also affect ecosystem processes such as sediment movement rates and nutrient cycling. Bold plans to eradicate the house mouse from Marion Island have been developed and are due to be implemented in 2027. The eradication of mice from Marion Island is essential if its unique biodiversity is to be preserved.

There is, however, still much work to be done. Addressing the challenges posed by biological invasions requires a coordinated and collaborative effort. No single entity can tackle this issue alone. Governments, academics, civil society organisations and communities must come together, pooling their knowledge, resources, and expertise to develop effective prevention, early detection and control strategies.

We must enhance our efforts to prevent the introduction of new invasive species through vigilance at our borders and risk analyses. Early detection and rapid response systems should be strengthened to identify and eradicate invaders before they become established. We must continue investing in research and innovation, supporting studies that enhance our understanding of invasive species dynamics to improve management strategies.

The national status report on biological invasions serves as a clarion call for action; reminding us of the urgency of the situation and the imperative to act decisively. By working together, we can protect our natural heritage, restore damaged ecosystems and secure a sustainable future for South Africa.

I urge all stakeholders to embrace the findings of this report. Let us unite in our resolve to address the challenges of biological invasions, ensuring that South Africa remains a beacon of biodiversity and a sanctuary for our precious indigenous plants, animals and ecosystems that support sustainable development and human wellbeing.

I thank you.