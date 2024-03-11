IVL Foundation's Pivotal Partnership Illuminates Scholars of Sustenance Foundation's Triumph in Nourishing Hua Hin
SOS Hua Hin, powered by IVL Foundation, celebrates 3 years of impactful food rescue, serving 1 million meals to uplift communities in need.PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, THAILAND, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable showcase of resilience and community solidarity, Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Foundation's Hua Hin branch, established amidst the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2020, has not only weathered the storm but emerged as a beacon of hope for thousands. IVL Foundation's unwavering commitment as the principal sponsor has played a critical role in catalyzing the success of SOS Hua Hin's transformative food rescue operations.
As the pandemic ravaged economies and devastated communities, SOS Hua Hin swiftly adapted to the evolving challenges. Focused on supporting those left jobless by the tourism industry's decimation in Prachuap Kirikhan and Phetchaburi, the foundation recognized the urgency of providing sustenance to families grappling with economic turmoil, exacerbated by post-pandemic inflation.
SOS Hua Hin's mission, bolstered by IVL Foundation's generous sponsorship, aimed to collect surplus food and distribute it to vulnerable communities. In areas like Prachuap Kirikhan and Phetchaburi, where over ten thousand families struggled to meet basic needs, the foundation's multi-faceted programs addressed the critical gaps in nutrition, from rescuing surplus food to delivering hot and nutritious meals.
The success story of SOS Hua Hin is a testament to the power of collaboration. IVL Foundation's strategic partnership, combined with the support of local businesses such as Big C Supercenter, Central Food Retail, KFC, Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Hua Hin, Starbucks, Hua Hin Marriott and Spa, and numerous farms, has fortified the foundation's ability to reach the most vulnerable.
SOS Hua Hin's innovative approach encompasses diverse programs, including the Food Rescue Program, Rescue Kitchen Program, Healthy School Meal Program, Rescue Farm Program, and Remote Community Food Program. Together, these initiatives ensure surplus food is efficiently harnessed, creating a ripple effect of positive change throughout the community.
Marking its 3rd anniversary in December, SOS Hua Hin celebrated a monumental achievement - 1 million meals served to 120,718 individuals. This milestone stands as a testament to the dedication, hard work, and the profound impact that SOS Hua Hin has made on the lives of those it serves.
SOS Hua Hin extends sincere gratitude to the IVL Foundation for their steadfast support over the past four years, acknowledging their instrumental role not only in meeting immediate needs but also in fostering sustainable, positive change in the community.
About Scholars of Sustenance Foundation
Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to rescuing surplus food and providing nutritious meals to communities in need. With a focus on sustainability and inclusivity, SOS Hua Hin has become a cornerstone of hope in the face of adversity.
About IVL Foundation
IVL Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Indorama Ventures, dedicated to making a positive impact through strategic philanthropy. By supporting initiatives that align with their mission, IVL Foundation contributes to creating sustainable, positive change in Thailand and beyond.
