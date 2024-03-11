Submit Release
News Search

There were 280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,015 in the last 365 days.

Insure your Future Careers Event Puts a Spotlight on the Insurance Industry as a Career Opportunity for Students.

Delegates aged 16-18 immersed themselves in a unique learning experience, engaging with six of the world’s leading insurance companies: Direct Line Group, WTW, Allianz, SwissRe, Phoenix Group, and Marsh McLennan.

Insure your Future Careers Event Puts a Spotlight on the Insurance Industry as a Career Opportunity for Aspiring Students.

Innovative simulation facilitated by MDA Training

“Insure Your Future” Careers Event marked a significant milestone in the journey of 400 students and young professionals into a possible career in insurance

Seeing the passion and potential of these young professionals reinforces our commitment to playing our part in nurturing the next wave of talent,”
— Paul Hewett, Director at MDA Training 

LONDON, CITY OF WESTMINSTER, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Young Professionals’ “Insure Your Future” Careers Event, held at the QEII Centre in Westminster, marked a significant milestone in the journey of 400 students and young professionals into a possible career in insurance and financial services. 

Delegates aged 16-18 immersed themselves in a unique learning experience, engaging with six of the world’s leading insurance companies: Direct Line Group, WTW, Allianz, SwissRe, Phoenix Group, and Marsh McLennan. The event spotlighted the vibrant future of the insurance sector and its appeal to the next generation of talent. 

A highlight of the day was the innovative simulation facilitated by MDA Training, allowing students to explore the insurance industry through a series of experiential insurance games. This hands-on approach provided useful insights into the dynamics of the insurance sector, raising awareness of the sector as a possible future career. 

Feedback from delegates was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their newfound appreciation for the insurance sector's role in society and its potential for a fulfilling career. "This experience has completely transformed my view of the insurance industry," shared one "it's not just about policies and claims; it's about problem-solving, innovation, and making a real difference in people's lives." 

As the event closed, it was clear that the day had exceeded expectations, inspiring not only the delegates but also the sponsoring companies involved. "Seeing the passion and potential of these young professionals reinforces our commitment to playing our part in nurturing the next wave of talent," said Paul Hewett, Director at MDA Training 

Rajul Raman
MDA Training
+91 80985 98844
rajul.raman@mdatraining.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Insure your Future Careers Event Puts a Spotlight on the Insurance Industry as a Career Opportunity for Students.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more