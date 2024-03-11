Insure your Future Careers Event Puts a Spotlight on the Insurance Industry as a Career Opportunity for Students.

Delegates aged 16-18 immersed themselves in a unique learning experience, engaging with six of the world’s leading insurance companies: Direct Line Group, WTW, Allianz, SwissRe, Phoenix Group, and Marsh McLennan. Insure your Future Careers Event Puts a Spotlight on the Insurance Industry as a Career Opportunity for Aspiring Students. Innovative simulation facilitated by MDA Training

“Insure Your Future” Careers Event marked a significant milestone in the journey of 400 students and young professionals into a possible career in insurance

Seeing the passion and potential of these young professionals reinforces our commitment to playing our part in nurturing the next wave of talent,” — Paul Hewett, Director at MDA Training

LONDON, CITY OF WESTMINSTER, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Young Professionals’ “Insure Your Future” Careers Event, held at the QEII Centre in Westminster, marked a significant milestone in the journey of 400 students and young professionals into a possible career in insurance and financial services.

Delegates aged 16-18 immersed themselves in a unique learning experience, engaging with six of the world’s leading insurance companies: Direct Line Group, WTW, Allianz, SwissRe, Phoenix Group, and Marsh McLennan. The event spotlighted the vibrant future of the insurance sector and its appeal to the next generation of talent.

A highlight of the day was the innovative simulation facilitated by MDA Training, allowing students to explore the insurance industry through a series of experiential insurance games. This hands-on approach provided useful insights into the dynamics of the insurance sector, raising awareness of the sector as a possible future career.

Feedback from delegates was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their newfound appreciation for the insurance sector's role in society and its potential for a fulfilling career. "This experience has completely transformed my view of the insurance industry," shared one "it's not just about policies and claims; it's about problem-solving, innovation, and making a real difference in people's lives."

As the event closed, it was clear that the day had exceeded expectations, inspiring not only the delegates but also the sponsoring companies involved. "Seeing the passion and potential of these young professionals reinforces our commitment to playing our part in nurturing the next wave of talent," said Paul Hewett, Director at MDA Training