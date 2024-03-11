Samoa sets sail: Cruise tourism resurgence, resilience efforts paving the way for Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

Amidst the aftermath of the global pandemic, Samoa emerged as a resilient force, unwavering in its dedication to recovery. Since 2020, the Samoa Tourism Authority (STA) has been tirelessly spearheading efforts to bring the tourism sector back on its feet. The influx of travellers into Samoa serves as a beacon of hope, signalling a gradual return to normalcy.

To bolster this journey to recovery, the government has implemented a series of measures, including stimulus packages tailored for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), since 2020. Introducing insurance policies and financial schemes for the industry underscores the commitment to strengthening industry resilience.

As 2024 unfolds, Samoa’s cruise industry stands at the cusp of promising horizons. The Samoa Ports Authority (SPA), in collaboration with STA, the Ministry of Health, Immigration, Shipping Agents, Tour Operators, and local businesses, foresees a surge in cruise ship visits. These vessels bring tourists and a tide of economic opportunities.

The positive outlook for the cruise industry injects vigour into the economy and boosts the spirits of the destination as more visitors get the opportunity to see what Samoa has to offer. The growth trajectory witnessed is in line with Samoa’s development aspirations in the Samoa Cruise Tourism Strategy.

In additional updates, extensive preparations are in progress for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which Samoa is set to host in mid-October. Collaborating under the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, STA and relevant government entities have joined forces to orchestrate this auspicious global gathering. As a small island nation in the Pacific, Samoa is not only ensuring that this event runs smoothly but also elevates the country’s standing as it welcomes the world to its shores. The event’s theme of “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth” provides a splendid opportunity to showcase the Fa’asamoa (the Samoan way) and the beauty and resilience of its people and islands.

For questions and comments, please reach out to sustainable@spto.org