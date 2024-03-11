Partners with WAGGGS for empowering female society | EBC

EBC Financial Group partners with WAGGGS to signify its dedication to fostering CSR for female empowerment through education and sustainable development.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBC Financial Group is proud to announce its partnership with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) as one of the leading sponsors of their upcoming event. This significant collaboration underlines EBC's dedication to fostering corporate social responsibility (CSR), focusing on education, talent development, and the creation of sustainable, knowledge-driven communities.

EBC Financial Group's sponsorship will directly support the empowerment of over 3.7 million girls in the WAGGGS Asia Pacific Region, spanning 26 countries. This initiative is a testament to EBC's commitment to nurturing future leaders and contributing to societal progress through impactful educational programmes.

"We believe in the power of education to transform lives and communities. Partnering with WAGGGS allows us to contribute to the development of young women as responsible global citizens, fully equipped to meet the challenges of the future," said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. "Our collaboration is more than a sponsorship; it's a commitment to nurturing the potential of young girls across the Asia Pacific region."

The sponsorship will facilitate a range of activities designed to empower girls and young women, enabling them to develop leadership skills, self-reliance, and community awareness. These initiatives align with EBC's CSR focus areas, underscoring the importance of education and sustainable development in today's global society.

"Through this partnership, we aim to inspire and enable girls to reach their fullest potential. The support from EBC Financial Group is invaluable in our mission to build a better world, one girl at a time," said Dato’ Dr Juseon Byun, Founder of WAGGGS Asia Pacific.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗘𝗕𝗖 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group offers innovative trading services in forex, commodities and indices with integrity and a client-centric focus. Recognised with multiple awards, our dedicated services drive client growth through advanced infrastructure, proprietary tools and liquidity access, swift order execution and 24/7 customer support.

With an extensive international footprint, we navigate local markets keenly whilst upholding integrity and ethical practices. For those seeking a dedicated partner with a client-first philosophy, EBC Financial Group emerges as a clear choice in the dynamic world of finance.

