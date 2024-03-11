Việt Nam, New Zealand to reinforce all-round ties

VIETNAM, March 11 - WELLINGTON — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon co-chaired a press conference following their talks in Wellington on Monday morning, saying they agreed to promote all-round cooperation to raise the two countries’ relations to a new height.

PM Chính noted that during the talks, the two sides discussed a wide range of areas of cooperation and outlined orientations for the Việt Nam - New Zealand strategic partnership to continue growing strongly in the time ahead.

The countries will consolidate political - diplomatic cooperation to create a solid foundation for bilateral ties. They will enhance and expand cooperation in all the important pillars of their strategic partnership, including economy - trade - investment, security - defence, agriculture, and people-to-people exchange.

In addition, they will accelerate and make breakthroughs in the partnerships in science - technology, innovation, green economy, digital economy, technology transfer, agriculture, and some other sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductor, maritime economy, environmental protection, labour, and vocational training.

The two sides agreed to establish working groups to step up the fruitful implementation of cooperation deals, he said.

Looking into some regional and international issues of shared concern, they agreed to coordinate closely and support each other, especially at the United Nations, the ASEAN-led forums, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).

They also agreed in boosting dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation, together effectively responding to common challenges in the region, and fostering cooperation in the Mekong sub-region, the Vietnamese PM said.

Regarding the East Sea issue, the two sides reaffirmed the importance of ensuring peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the waters; not using or threatening to use force; and peacefully resolving disputes based on international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

They agreed to exchange opinions and information, increase maritime cooperation, and make joint efforts to turn the East Sea into an area of peace, stability, friendship, cooperation, and development.

For his part, PM Luxon told the media that during the talks, the two sides made commitments to the building of an Asia-Pacific region of peace, stability, cooperation, and development that generates benefits for both countries and their peoples.

Việt Nam and New Zealand will promote cooperation in all fields, including politics, diplomacy, economy - trade - investment, agriculture, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

Bilateral trade has been rising steadily by 60 per cent over the last five years. The two countries aim to raise the trade revenue to $2 billion in 2024 and double bilateral investment through certain measures.

The two countries also agreed to jointly build and implement plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the host leader announced.

He and PM Chính believe that there is still ample room for Việt Nam - New Zealand cooperation. The two countries will work to leverage the potential and organise activities to achieve breakthroughs in 2025, the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, to elevate bilateral ties to a new level.

Both sides shared that with the achievements obtained so far and the determination of the two countries, the Việt Nam - New Zealand relations will keep growing strongly, benefiting the two peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in Asia-Pacific and the world, according to Luxon.

Following the press conference, the two PMs witnessed the signing of several deals, including an agreement on educational cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training and Education New Zealand, an agreement on economic and trade cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and a memorandum of understanding between the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance and the New Zealand Treasury. — VNS