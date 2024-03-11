Nearly US$2.4 billion of public investment disbursed in two months

VIETNAM, March 11 - HÀ NỘI — Nearly VNĐ60 trillion (US$2.4 billion) of public investment was disbursed in the first two months of the year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

The ministry has announced the public investment disbursement in the two-month period with positive results, as both the total disbursed capital and the disbursement rate were higher than the same period last year.

The Government has allocated nearly VNĐ660 trillion as the total public investment capital plan for ministries, central agencies and localities this year. Specifically, VNĐ92.9 trillion has been allocated for important national projects, highway projects, coastal roads and key projects. The capital allocated for national target programmes amounts to VNĐ27.2 trillion.

Despite some positive signs, there are still 20 out of 44 ministries and central agencies, as well as 38 out of 63 localities, that have either not allocated or not fully allocated their assigned capital plans. The ministries and localities say the reason for this is that they have planned to allocate funds for new projects to start construction, but they have not yet completed investment procedures.

The MoF has proposed that the Government assign the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning and Investment to co-ordinate with ministries and local agencies to report on specific plans to address issues related to this year's capital investment plan, with the goal of allocating all capital resources.

Regarding key national projects, the MoF has proposed that the Ministry of Transport and localities expedite the disbursement of public investment capital.

The ministry also emphasised that localities should resolve site clearance according to the schedule, with a focus on building resettlement areas and stabilising the lives of the affected people.

Some localities have deployed capital disbursement since the beginning of this year, including many drastic solutions, establishing inspection groups and task forces, such as Thanh Hóa, Hải Dương and Quảng Ngãi provinces. — VNS