Makira-Ulawa police boosted with police operational equipment donated by PRC

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Makira-Ulawa province were boosted with police operational equipment handed over by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) last week which was held at Kirakira provincial capital.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira-Ulawa Province, Superintendent Peter Sitai said the caretaker premier of Makira Ulawa Province Honourable (Hon) Julian Maka’a on behalf of RSIPF officers took delivery of Public Order Management (POM) equipment.

PPC Sitai said the equipment was donated by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) through China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) ahead of a four days training which was stated on the 4 to the 7 of March 2024.

Superintendent Sitai said the equipment ranges from tactical belts, extendable batons, metal handcuffs, flexible handcuffs, torch, stab proof vests, rain coats, anti-cut resistant gloves, kettle, first aid kit, long sticks, long shield and police folk.

Mr. Sitai said a POM training and route march has been conducted after the official handing over of the program.

Caretaker premier Hon. Julian Maka’a has acknowledged CPLT for the most valuable equipment donated to the RSIPF in Makira-Ulawa province.

He said we are in a changing time, and having such equipment in place would help the police to respond effectively to life threatening situations that might come before the police.

//End//

RSIPF Officers in Kirakira during a route march

RSIPF female officers with CPLT instructor durng the route march

PPC Makira-Ulawa Province Superintedent Peter Sitai give his remarks during the official handing over program

Officers pose for a group photo