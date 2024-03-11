New PS for Justice and Legal Affairs, Mr. Hoa’au briefed by the Law Reform Commission’s Chair

After a week in office, the new Permanent Secretary (PS) for Justice and Legal Affairs, Mr. George Hoa’au has started his briefing tour with the legal agencies under Headquarter (HQ) administration responsibility.

In his brief remarks, Mr. Hoa’au stated that, his first administrative principle is to get the basics right. In particular, the importance for HQ to establish meaningful relationships, and understand the current priorities, and challenges of the Law Reform Commission (LRC) and those other justice agencies. He observed that “the question I’d like to have a conversation around more is: how should HQ provide the needed support, which the LRC and other agencies will need in order for them to perform at their very best? In many ways, we find answers to this question through a listening, humility and wanting to understand standpoint.”

In response, the LRC Chair, Mr Kanairara briefed PS Hoa’au starting with the vision and mission of the LRC. The LRC Chair further briefed the PS on details relating to the Commission law reform process, current review of the penal code and criminal procedures Code – both completed and on ongoing projects including other community engagements and partnerships. The LRC Chair further outlined to Mr. Hoa’au the challenges, in particular staff retention, budgetary constraints, and areas for strengthening the Commission, to name but a few.

The LRC Chair, Mr. Kanairara and PS Mr. Hoa’au agrees to continue having genuine conversations towards ensuring that, HQ understands LRC’s work and offer the support it requires.

-End//