30 police officers in Choiseul Province completed POM training

Thirty officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have completed a three days Public Order Management (POM) training in Taro, Choiseul Province.

The POM training has been conducted by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) as part of the preparation for the joint National General Election 2024 in April.

A total of 30 officers were awarded with certificates and also best students awarded during the training for their outstanding performance.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province, Inspector Elliot Ngili said the training started on 5 and concluded on 7 March 2024.

Supervising PPC Ngilli said the training and equipment provided is vital to equip the RSIPF in the remote Provincial police stations to contain and control any public disorders that may arise.

“I would like to thank the People’s Republic of China (PRC) through CPLT for supporting the RSIPF in Choiseul especially for handing over of those police operational equipment,” said Commander Ngilli.

PPC Ngilli said during the opening program and handing over of the police operation equipment we are so privileged with the presence of the former Honourable Premier Tongoua Tabe and provincial secretary Geoffrey Pakipota of Choiseul Province.

A route march has been conducted as part of the physical training for the RSIPF officers in Taro to keep officers stay fit.

Former premier Choiseul Province Tongoua Tabe acknowledged PRC through CPLT for the support rendered to boost the capability of officers in Choiseul.

CPLT also had a courtesy visit to the former premier Choiseul Province before the training commenced.

//End//

Routine march in Taro

POM training in Taro

Handover ceremony in Taro

Hand over police operational equipments to former Premier of Choiseul Province Tongoua Tabe

Courtesy visit to former premier of Choiseul province

Courtesy visit to former Premier and Provincial Secretary

China public security experience sharing