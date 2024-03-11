CSSI farewell late Senior Sergeant Bernard Kungka

The Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) has farewelled the late Senior Sergeant Bernard Kungka at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Central Honiara on 2 March 2024.

CSSI officers within the Correctional Service Headquarters and Rove Central Correctional Centre are gathered on Saturday afternoon to farewell a long serving officer who sadly passed away on the 27 February 2024, at the National Referral Hospital.

CSSI Commissioner Mr. Mactus Forau says, “on behalf of the MPNS&CS, my CSSI Senior Executive, Commandants, Directors, all Ranks and Files of CSSI family across Solomon Islands”.

“We gather here today in grief and love to remember the life of Senior Sergeant Bernard Kungka and to support one another during this difficult time. As we come together, let us take a moment to offer a prayer of comfort, healing, and strength”.

Commissioner Forau said, we valued so much the contributions of late Senior Sergeant Bernard Kungka to the CSSI and the people of Solomon Islands. The length of time he served in the CSSI was highly commendable and honored by all ranks and files within the Force.

He unselfishly gave himself to serving the people of this country by enlisting into the CSSI.

He adds, it is sad to note that his untimely passing away caught him quickly and took his life. His passing away is not only a loss to you the wife and children, relatives and Communities of Koliai Village, Shortland Island, but also a great loss to the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands.

I salute him for his service… He will be long remembered by members of the CSSI who served with him. So long and farewell colleague, says Forau

Late Bernard Kungka was enlisted in the Solomon Islands Prison Service and now then the Correctional Service Solomon Islands on 19th November 2001.

He then posted to various operational units in the CSSI with vast experiences and leadership potentiality and competence.

He held a rank of Senior Sergeant as an In-Charge of Joinery Unit under the Commercial Enterprise Department at the Correctional Headquarter, till his passing on.

Late Senior Sergeant Bernard Kungka has served the Correctional Service Solomon Islands and Solomon Islands Government for nearly 23 years of service.

The body of late Senior Sergeant Kungka was escorted to his home village, Koliai in Shortland Island, Western Province on board MV Southern Coast, accompanied by 22 CSSI Officers and with his immediate family members and relatives.

Ends///

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau pay final tribute to late Senior Sergeant Bernard Kungka during the Funeral Service at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Honiara.

MPNS&CS Deputy Secretary Julia Twumasi and EPS Haylinter Kabolo on behalf of the Ministry do pay their final tribute to late Senior Sergeant Bernard Kungka.

Procession of late Senior Sergeant Bernard Kungka body to his final resting place.

Gizo Correctional Centre Commandant Mr Joseph Tera (left) and his staff pay their final tribute on board Southern Coast when berth at Gizo wharf before enroute to Shortland.

Family Members of Late Senior Sergeant Kungka and Casket Bearers led by Platoon Commander Mr Lawrence Isa at slow match as they approach Koliai Catholic Church.

Catholic Priest officiating the final funeral service at the Cemetery.

CSSI Press