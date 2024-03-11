Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui Holds Talks with State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany

On March 9, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui held talks with State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Thomas Bagger. The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on China-Germany relations, the crisis in Ukraine, the peace talks, as well as other topics of mutual interest and concern. Chargé d'affaires a.i. of the Chinese Embassy in Germany Zhang Junhui was present.

Li Hui briefed the German side on the shuttle mediation, information conveying and consensus building among Russia, Ukraine and other European countries in the past week, expressing that the current conflict and confrontation are at risk of further escalation, which is not in the common interest of the international community, including China and Germany. China is ready to work with Germany to support the timely convening of a peace conference with equal participation of all parties, so as to pave the way for a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities as soon as possible.

Thomas Bagger thanked China for its active role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and appreciated the efforts made by Special Representative Li Hui to carry out shuttle diplomacy. He said that Germany and China have a lot of consensus on the current situation of the crisis, the next step, and the prospects for peace talks, and expressed the willingness to continue to maintain communication with the Chinese side in this regard.